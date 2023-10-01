Jessica Hawkins Breaks Barriers with Historic Aston Martin F1 Test

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’s Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, achieved a historic feat by testing the AMR21 at the Hungaroring, Hungary, becoming the first woman to test an F1 car since 2018. This significant moment not only showcases her dedication and preparation but also sets the stage for her support of the team’s entry into the all-female F1 Academy series in 2024.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’s Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, made headlines last Thursday as she completed her first-ever Formula One test at the iconic Hungaroring circuit in Hungary. The 28-year-old, known for her podium finishes in the W Series and her championship-winning performance in British Karting, joined the AMF1 Team in 2021 in her role as Driver Ambassador.

Hawkins’ journey to the F1 test seat began with preparatory simulator work at the team’s Silverstone headquarters in 2022, marking the initial steps towards fulfilling her dream of testing a Formula One car.

The test day in Hungary marked a significant milestone in Hawkins’ role with AMF1 Team, as she shared driving duties with the team’s Test and Reserve Driver, Felipe Drugovich. Hawkins completed multiple runs in the AMR21, gaining valuable experience and providing the team with crucial feedback.

This extraordinary opportunity not only highlighted Hawkins’ dedication and talent but also signified her support for the team’s upcoming entry into the all-female F1 Academy series in 2024.

Reflecting on her momentous achievement, Jessica Hawkins said, “I want to say a big thank you to everyone at AMF1 Team for having the trust in me, believing in me, and for giving me this opportunity. It’s taken me every bit of blood, sweat, and tears to get here. When I first heard it might be a possibility, I could hardly believe it. I’ve had to keep it secret for months now – which was pretty hard! It’s been absolutely worth it and it’s given me really valuable insight.

“Nothing will compare to the acceleration and braking of a Formula One car, and, having looked at the data, I’m really proud of my performance. Getting to drive the AMR21 has been a dream come true for me and one I’ve been ready to fulfill for a long time. I’ll keep pushing for more, and, in the process, I want to inspire other women and let them know they should follow their dream no matter what it is.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal of AMF1 Team, commented on the milestone, saying, “This is a special moment – for both AMF1 Team and for Jessica, who is an important member of our driver squad. We were really impressed by Jessica’s preparation for the test – she worked incredibly hard with our simulator team, and that made it an easy decision to put her in the AMR21.

“Jessica approached the opportunity with great maturity; she was up to speed quickly and found a nice rhythm. This has been a hugely significant moment in Jessica’s journey with AMF1 Team, and I am pleased we could give her this next step in her development journey by testing a modern Formula One car.”

Robert Sattler, Evolution Programme Director at AMF1 Team, praised Jessica’s performance during the test, stating, “Jessica excelled in her first F1 test. After the installation lap, we had a small delay as the circuit was hit by heavy rain. That resulted in a green track, and on her first proper run, there were still some damp patches in a few corners.

“Jessica progressively built up speed on a tricky track while managing flawlessly the complexity of the AMR21 car. Her feedback was precise and correlated with our data. After three runs, the track had dried, and she was already matching the reference lap speeds. Overall, Jessica executed an excellent test program with a very professional attitude, and we hope to see her in the car again soon.”

As Jessica Hawkins made history with her Formula One test, she not only showcased her immense talent but also inspired aspiring female racers worldwide to follow their dreams relentlessly.