Ryan Blaney advances to Phoenix with Martinsville victory

Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Saturday, Aric Almirola announced he will retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing at the end of 2023. He had an opportunity for a storybook ending the following day when he took the lead with less than 100 laps remaining at Martinsville Speedway, but Ryan Blaney had other plans.

Blaney, racing on newer tyres, passed Almirola with twenty-three laps left to secure his career-tying third win of the year and assure himself of spot in the Championship Round. It will be his first appearance in the final round.

He was already ten points above the cut line entering Martinsville, but the victory locked him into the finale alongside the already-clinched Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. William Byron also qualified on points.

“The last twenty laps, all that goes through your head is there’s going to be a yellow, there’s going to be a yellow, it’s going to screw up the whole race, people are going to stay out, people are going to take no tyres, there’s going to be four cautions to end this thing. Hopefully you don’t get moved, spun, wrecked, ruin your year,” recounted Blaney. “That’s the only thing going through your head, right?

“Just get to the white was the only thing that really concerned me at the time. Running down the #10, I was running harder. I think everyone just kind of fell off pretty good, and I saved my stuff early where I could get through traffic pretty good. It benefited us later in the run.”

Almirola took the lead from Chase Elliott on lap 412 while running an alternate pit strategy that placed him on older tyres and less fuel than others, though he had enough to complete the race. Unfortunately for him, Blaney quickly closed in before passing him. Larson used a similar strategy and finished sixth.

While the runner-up finish is his best of the season, it was surely a letdown as he hoped to go out on a strong note. Next Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix will be his final opportunity to end his full-time career with at least a strong performance.

“Honestly, I’m just sad,” Almirola admitted. “We had a good car. We just fought track position. Qualifying kind of set us behind and then when we finally cycled to the front and got track position we had a great race car. I was being so patient and taking care of my tyres. I wasn’t slipping a tyre. I wasn’t doing anything to hurt my tyres and they just started to give up on me there towards the end, and the #12, his car would hold on a little longer. I’m not sure if he was on four tires or two tires. We were on two tires with some pretty old lefts, so I don’t know if that was the difference or not.

“I’m just really proud and really proud of this team. I wanted that one so bad. I got my family here. My grandparents here that helped me get my start in racing. I wanted so bad to celebrate with my family in Victory Lane.”

Despite finishing third, Denny Hamlin‘s search for his first championship will have to wait another year as he was eliminated as were Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick. Truex won the pole for Martinsville but his title hopes came undone by a speeding penalty. Elliott’s #9 was knocked out of the owner playoffs, meaning the final four in Phoenix for that championship is the same as on the driver’s side.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11112Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord500Running
21210Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord500Running
3411Denny HamlinJoe GIbbs RacingToyota500Running
4314Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord500Running
51522Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord500Running
655Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
7720Christopher BellJoe GIbbs RacingToyota500Running
81817Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord500Running
9212Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord500Running
101738Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord500Running
11623Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota500Running
12119Martin Truex Jr.Joe GIbbs RacingToyota500Running
131624William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet499Running
14131Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet499Running
152821Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord499Running
1684Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord499Running
17149Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet499Running
18254Ty GibbsJoe GIbbs RacingToyota499Running
192047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet499Running
20941Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord499Running
212943Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet499Running
22307Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet499Running
23263Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet499Running
243477Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet499Running
252334Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord499Running
261945Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota498Running
27318Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet498Running
282516A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet498Running
293351Ryan Newman*Rick Ware RacingFord497Running
302431Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet497Running
313242Carson Hocevar*Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet496Running
322248Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet496Running
33106Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord306Running
342799Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet274DVP
353515J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord271Accident
363678B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet147Overheating
Bold – Currently in playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
