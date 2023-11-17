Josh Williams signs with Kaulig for 2024 Xfinity

While DGM Racing provided him with capable equipment, Josh Williams is stepping into the best ride of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career in 2024 as he will pilot the #11 Chevrolet Camaro of Kaulig Racing.

As a DGM driver since 2017, his second year in the Xfinity Series, Williams’ points finish is generally within the teens including a best run of fifteenth in 2020. In 2023, he finished twenty-first with three top tens and a best run of eighth at Loudon. The year also saw him attract national attention when he deliberately parked his car on the start/finish line at Atlanta to protest NASCAR’s decision to stop scoring him due to crash damage, resulting in a one-race suspension.

“Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career, and we’re really excited to have him race for us,” commented Kaulig president Chris Rice. “We love his energy and passion at the track, and we think his personality and drive will fit right in with the Kaulig Racing culture.”

In 186 career Xfinity races since 2016, he has eleven top tens with a best finish of sixth at Kansas in 2020. Besides his highest points placement, that season saw him record a career-high six top tens.

Williams has also dabbled in the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series, though the Xfinity Series serves as his home. Prior to Xfinity, he was an ARCA Menards Series championship contender who scored back-to-back top-five points finishes before graduating to the national tiers.

“After only an hour in the shop, I already feel like it’s home,” Williams commented. “I’ve known a lot of these guys for a long time, and I felt like coming over here would give us a good opportunity to get wins. That’s the goal, Trophy Hunting.”

He will replace the Cup Series-bound Daniel Hemric in the #11. Kaulig also fields the #10 and #16 cars, the former serving as their multi-driver car while the latter was piloted by rookie Chandler Smith until his departure in October.