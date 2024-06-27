Gasly Re-Signs with Alpine, Stroll Extends with Aston Martin for 2025

Two more pieces of the 2025 driver lineup puzzle are complete, after it was announced Lance Stroll will remain with Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team and BWT Alpine F1 Team retained the services of Pierre Gasly.

Debuting for Alpine at the beginning of the 2023 season, Gasly has impressed over the last 18 months. He has racked up 67 points, which is impressive considering the performance of the car, and even secured podium finishes in both the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint and 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

His strong performance in 2024 especially has been important, securing 5 of the team’s 8 points. The team were keen to secure the services of Gasly after confirming their split with teammate Esteban Ocon at the year’s end.

The Frenchman has signed a new multi-year deal with the Enstone based team and said: “I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision.”

“I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.

“I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

Team principal Bruno Famin was equally pleased to announce the extension of Gasly’s deal and hopes the partnership can continue to be a success: “The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track,” he said.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.

“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”

Photo: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Later in the day, it was also announced that Stroll would stay alongside Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin going into 2025 and beyond.

Debuting in Formula 1 with Williams Racing in 2017, Stroll spent two seasons at the Grove-based team. In 2019, a consortium led by his father, Lawrence Stroll, acquired Racing Point, and Stroll moved to the team, alongside Sergio Pérez, replacing Ocon. This move eventually led to him racing for Aston Martin when the team rebranded in 2021.

Stroll has three career podiums, and is currently on 17 points in the 2024 Drivers Standings. When the Canadian driver was quizzed on his extension, he said: “I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

Mike Krack, team principal at Aston Martin said: “He has played a key role in building this team and his technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season,” he said.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some incredible memories and achieving further success together.”