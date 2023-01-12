Anthony Alfredo joins B.J. McLeod Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity

Anthony Alfredo will remain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2023 as he joins B.J. McLeod Motorsports‘ #78 Chevrolet Camaro, the team announced Wednesday.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity B.J., Jessica (McLeod), and all of B.J. McLeod Motorsports have given me,” said Alfredo. “We have great sponsors and long-term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well. It wouldn’t be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters. One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway.”

After a single season in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports, Alfredo joined Our Motorsports to contest the full 2022 Xfinity slate. He finished fifteenth in points with four top tens and a best finish of fifth at Fontana in the second race of the year.

He first appeared in the Xfinity Series in 2020 when he ran nineteen races for Richard Childress Racing. He recorded nine top tens and a pair of top fives including a third at Texas. This was preceded by a thirteen-start slate in the Truck Series in 2019 for what is now TRICON Garage with two top tens. His lone Cup campaign was his first full-time NASCAR season since finishing fifth in the 2018 now-ARCA East standings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team,” added McLeod. “His experience and results in both the Xfinity and Cup Series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to B.J. McLeod Motorsports.”

BJMM’s #78 was thirty-fifth in the 2022 Xfinity owner points with a slew of drivers. Josh Williams ran the bulk of the calendar before departing midseason, while others to make starts include McLeod himself, Brandon Brown, Scott Heckert, Matt Mills, Stefan Parsons, and Garrett Smithley. Smithley will remain with the team as the full-time driver of the #99.