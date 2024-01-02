2024 Africa Eco Race: 122 on entry list

With the Dakar Rally set for its fifth run in Saudi Arabia, the Africa Eco Race continues to fill the void left on the legendary route from Europe to the Senegalese capital of Dakar. 122 entrants comprise the field for the 2024 AER, spread across five divisions and sixteen classes.

Philippe Gosselin and Štefan Svitko are at the 2024 Dakar Rally and will not defend their victories in the Car and Bike classes, respectively, though Tomáš Tomeček is back and seeking his third Truck win. Various Dakar regulars have also opted for the AER such as Feryn Dakar Sport, who was barred from running the 2023 Dakar after failing FIA pre-race scrutineering, and 2023 rookie Rubén Saldaña Goñi, who opted to continue working as a ghost rider for Nicola Dutto. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former chairman of Nestlé and Formula One Group, and his brother Andres are racing Mitsubishis after previously entering the 2023 Dakar Classic.

Dutto, the first paraplegic rider to complete the AER in 2020, returns to the race two months after conquering the legendary Baja 1000. His team for both Baja and the AER include Goñi and Julián Villarrubia Garcia.

Amine Echiguer, the 2022 World Rally-Raid Champion in the Rally3 category, is set for his first Africa Eco Race. Marco Aurelio Fontana is also a newcomer to the race, coming over from the cross-country cycling world

Yoshimasa Sugawara enters his first AER since 2020. He holds the record for the most Dakar Rallies started with thirty-six form 1983 to 2019, mainly in a truck before switching to an SSV for his AER début. For 2024, he will race a Suzuki JB64 Jimny.

The AER, being an independent event, often features marques that one won’t see at the Dakar or other World Rally-Raid Championship events. For example, Yamaha—who shuttered their W2RC programme in 2022—is present with the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team and the Ténéré World Raid Team, the latter for non-competitive riders hoping to just get the rally experience via the Ténéré Spirit Experience created last year. Yamaha’s Pol Tarrés and Alessandro Botturi finished 1–2 among bikes with an engine displacement over 700cc at the 2022 AER.

“We are ready for the Africa Eco Race,” said team manager Marc Bourgeois. “It is the longest and toughest race on our calendar. The terrain is some of the most challenging in the world, and this rally is the ultimate test of bike and rider. It is where the Ténéré was born, and it is something extraordinary to return there with the team and back to the bike’s spiritual roots.”

Harley-Davidson will field the Pan America 1250 for Joan Pedrero; although Pedrero and the team successfully completed the FIM Bajas World Cup’s Baja Aragón in 2022, the bike is too large and powerful to meet the sanctioning body’s standards. Aprilia makes their return to international rally raid with the Aprilia GCorse factory team created last January.

On four wheels, Apache Automotive will field two of their hybrid APH-01 cars for FIM Motocross World Championship veteran Gautier Paulin and World Rally Championship driver Pierre-Louis Loubet. Both are new to rally raid, as is their team to an extent as Apache enters their second ever race.

Besides the competitive categories, the race also offers Raid divisions for those in non-compliant vehicles or not looking to contend for the win.

The Africa Eco Race began in Monaco on 30 December 2024 and will conclude in Dakar on 14 January.

Auto/Truck

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Manufacturer Category 200 Imre Varga Toma József Varga Racing Team Toyota T1 204 Bernard Andriuex Jean-Pierre Armandet TTP Nissan Open 205 Stefano Rossi Jacopo Casini Rossi 4×4 ASD Nissan Experimental 206 Willem Alexander Telle Servaas Van Herk WUTA Rallysport Toyota Open 207 Teun Stam René Bargeman Schijf Rally Toyota T1 208 Yoshimasa Sugawara Naoko Roquet Equipe Sugawara Suzuki Open 209 Eric Coquide Gregoire Coquide Renault Trucks Rallye Raid Nissan Open 210 Pascal Feryn Kurt Keysers Feryn Dakar Sport Toyota T1 220 Koen Wauters Kris Van der Steen Feryn Dakar Sport Toyota SSV 250 Eric Schiano Camile Pourchier Harmat Team Racing Polaris T3 252 Rui Oliveira Bernardo Oliveira Old Friends Rally Team Can-Am T4 253 Heathcliff Zingraf Gregory Revest Casteu Trophy Can-Am SSV 254 Frederic Henricy Eric Bersey AT4R Polaris SSV 255 Philippe Champigne Bruno Robin Team Adventure 79 Can-Am T4 256 Carlos Vento Carlos Ruiz Moreno Old Friends Rally Team Can-Am T3 257 Jorge Brandao Ricardo Sousa Old Friends Rally Team Can-Am T4 259 Souad Mouktadiri Frederic Villers d’Arbouet Souad Can-Am T3 260 Gautier Paulin Rémi Boulanger Apache Automotive Apache T3 261 Pierre-Louis Loubet François Borsotto Apache Automotive Apache T3 400 Tomáš Tomeček Promet Czechoslovak Group Team Tatra T5 401 Aad Van Velsen Michel Van Velsen, Marco Siemons Van Velsen Rally Sport Scania T5 403 Cédric Feryn Bjorn Burgelman, Tom De Leeuw Feryn Dakar Sport GINAF T5 409 Franck Coquide Jean-François Delaval, Daniel Penkalla Renault Trucks Rallye Raid Renault T5 433 Antonio Cabini Carlo Cabini, Raffaella Cabini Orobica Raid Mercedes-Benz T5 435 Giulio Verzeletti Giuseppa Fortuna Orobica Raid Mercedes-Benz T5

Classic

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Manufacturer 280 Eric Claeys Tom Claeys Claeyson Toyota 281 Jean-Michel Boyer Martin Theriez McQueen Porsche 282 Markus Bodzenta Ewald Holler Hekla Competition Volvo 283 Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Jean-Michel Gayte Casteu Trophy Mitsubishi 284 Andres Brabeck-Letmathe Laurent Magat Casteu Trophy Mitsubishi 285 Rene Declercq John Demeester Claeyson Can-Am

Raid Auto/Truck

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Manufacturer Category 351 Amaury le Roux Caroline le Roux MPS Outillage Ford Auto 352 Bertrand Lessard Jacques Pele Lessard/Pele Toyota Auto 353 Anne Doux Diane Doux Doux n’ Doux Toyota Auto 354 Cristina Boffetta Andrea Bonardi Bisiach Land Rover Auto 355 Szalay Balázs Daniel Mezei, ADAm Vagra Budapest Dakar Raid Team Mitsubishi Auto 356 László Bunkoczi Soma Bunkoczi, Ákos Szentkuti Budapest Dakar Raid Team Isuzu Auto 360 Mauel Egginger Tobias Böhmig Porsche Zentrum Inntal Porsche Auto 361 Werner Ehrentraut Svetlana Morel EO163 Porsche Auto 362 Andreas Sculz Detlef Ruf Porsche Zentrum Inntal Porsche Auto 363 Fatmir Langmeier Dominic Langmeier Fatmir Langmeier Porsche Auto 364 Christian Hoellwarth Vincent Hoellwarth Christian Hoellwarth Porsche Auto 365 Reinhold Riemensperger Dietmar Henke EO163 Porsche Auto 366 David van Doren Alexander Peeters Feryn Dakar Team Toyota Auto 370 Bruno Bisiach Paolo Bisiach Bisiach IVECO Truck

Moto

Number Rider Team Bike Class 103 Alessandro Botturi Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha 700cc 105 Joan Pedrero Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson 1000cc 107 Stefano Chiussi Offroad Crew Husqvarna Over 450cc 111 Jacopo Cerutti Aprilia Racing GCorse Aprilia 700cc 113 Pol Tarrés Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha 700cc 114 Alessandro Ruoso Twinsbike Racing Team Yamaha 700cc 115 Angelo Tazzari Twinsbike Racing Team Yamaha 700cc 119 Pietro Peila Ugo Domenico Offroad Crew KTM Under 450cc 120 Nicolas Bottu United We Trace KTM Under 450cc 122 Francesco Montanari Aprilia Racing GCorse Aprilia 700cc 123 Robert Van Olst Wood BV Husqvarna Under 450cc 124 Nicolas Charlier Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha 700cc 125 Guillaume Borne Casteu Trophy Husqvarna Under 450cc 127 Giovanni Stigliano JBRally Husqvarna Over 450cc 128 Nicola Quinto Jacque de Molay Husqvarna Under 450cc 131 Alexandre Vaudan Casteu Trophy KTM Under 450cc 133 Andrea Gava NSM Racing Team Beta Over 450cc 134 Thierry Costard LDZ56 KTM Under 450cc 135 Bruno Arcuri Orobica Raid Honda Under 450cc 136 Attilo Fert France Road Book KTM Under 450cc 137 Nicola Dutto Offroad Crew KTM Over 450cc 138 Julián Villarrubia Garcia Offroad Crew KTM Over 450cc 139 Rubén Saldaña Goñi Offroad Crew KTM Over 450cc 140 Antoine Detourbet Antoine Detourbet Husqvarna Under 450cc 141 Alessandro Rigoni Solarys Racing Husqvarna Under 450cc 142 Francesco Tognato Team ICE Husqvarna Under 450cc 143 Kevin Durand RS Moto Honda Under 450cc 144 Marco Aurelio Fontana RS Moto Honda Under 450cc 145 Nuno Silva Old Friends Rally Team KTM Under 450cc 146 Jan Hendrik Erbach Solarys Racing KTM Under 450cc 148 Patrick Carillon SARL Hôtel des Sources KTM Under 450cc 157 Vanessa Ruck The Girl On A Bike KTM Under 450cc 163 Paolo Caprioni Team Kapriony Ducati 1000cc 165 Rafael Gomez Cuesta Offroad Crew KTM Under 450cc 171 Massimiliano Guerrini Solarys Racing Husqvarna Under 450cc 174 Francesco Muratori NSM Racing Team Beta Under 450cc 177 Ai Tanaka AI78 Husqvarna Over 450cc 178 Gunter Schmutz Malle Moto KTM Under 450cc 179 Pierpaolo Vivaldi Twinsbike Racing Team KTM Under 450cc 181 Marco Menichini Solarys Racing Husqvarna Under 450cc 185 Jochaim Hellstein A4pluss KTM Under 450cc 186 Richard Skarpaas A4pluss KTM Under 450cc 190 Francesco Puocci Team Puocci KTM Open 193 Giovanni Gritti RS Moto Honda Under 450cc 195 Timothy Bradshaw Moto Joe Husqvarna Open 196 Amine Echiguer Amine Echiguer KTM Over 450cc 199 Laurent Hellemans Hellau Yamaha Quad

Raid Moto