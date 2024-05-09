Championship Off-Road moves Deadwood date to 2025

Championship Off-Road‘s inaugural Black Hills Shootout, to take place in the South Dakotan city of Deadwood, has been pushed back to 2025. It was originally included on the 2024 calendar as the final race.

South Dakota was added to the schedule in November after series staple Crandon International Raceway opted to defect to American Outdoor Events’ new Pro Series, with a date scheduled for 5/6 October. COR organiser International Series of Champions is no stranger to Deadwood as their Championship Snocross snowmobile racing series visits the city’s Days of 76 Event Complex each winter. Only the Pro categories were expected to race at Deadwood while the Sportsman classes ended their season a round earlier at Bark River International Raceway.

A month after the schedule release, Crandon rejoined COR when AOE indefinitely put their Pro Series plans on hiatus. COR bumped up the Deadwood round to 28/29 September while keeping it as the final round, but has opted to drop it entirely for 2024 before revisiting the idea for 2025.

“Deadwood has proven to be an extremely supportive region for racing,” said series boss Carl Schubitzke. “The city, community, and venue are putting a great deal of effort and resources into making this venue a destination for off-road enthusiasts while complimenting the Deadwood community. We are dedicated to making Deadwood a high-level experience for our Champ racers, fans, and partners.”

With Deadwood pushed back a year, the 2024 season will traditionally end at Crandon like it has since COR’s formation in 2020. The season begins next weekend at Dirt City Motorplex.

Final 2024 Championship Off-Road schedule