Off Road

Championship Off-Road moves Deadwood date to 2025

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: AMSOIL Championship Snocross

Championship Off-Road‘s inaugural Black Hills Shootout, to take place in the South Dakotan city of Deadwood, has been pushed back to 2025. It was originally included on the 2024 calendar as the final race.

South Dakota was added to the schedule in November after series staple Crandon International Raceway opted to defect to American Outdoor Events’ new Pro Series, with a date scheduled for 5/6 October. COR organiser International Series of Champions is no stranger to Deadwood as their Championship Snocross snowmobile racing series visits the city’s Days of 76 Event Complex each winter. Only the Pro categories were expected to race at Deadwood while the Sportsman classes ended their season a round earlier at Bark River International Raceway.

A month after the schedule release, Crandon rejoined COR when AOE indefinitely put their Pro Series plans on hiatus. COR bumped up the Deadwood round to 28/29 September while keeping it as the final round, but has opted to drop it entirely for 2024 before revisiting the idea for 2025.

“Deadwood has proven to be an extremely supportive region for racing,” said series boss Carl Schubitzke. “The city, community, and venue are putting a great deal of effort and resources into making this venue a destination for off-road enthusiasts while complimenting the Deadwood community. We are dedicated to making Deadwood a high-level experience for our Champ racers, fans, and partners.”

With Deadwood pushed back a year, the 2024 season will traditionally end at Crandon like it has since COR’s formation in 2020. The season begins next weekend at Dirt City Motorplex.

Final 2024 Championship Off-Road schedule

#RaceTrackLocationDate
1Mayhem at the MotorplexDirt City MotorplexLena, WI18/19 May
2Antigo Off-Road NationalAntigo Lions Roaring RacewayAntigo, WI8/9 June
3Forest County Potawatomi Brush RunCrandon International RacewayCrandon, WI22/23 June
4ERX Off-Road NationalERX Motor ParkElk River, MN12/13 July
5Dirt City Off-Road NationalDirt City MotorplexLena, WI27/28 July
6Off-Road Rumble in the UPBark River International RacewayBark River, MI10/11 August
7Polaris World ChampionshipsCrandon International RacewayCrandon, WI30/31 August
Share
Avatar photo
3632 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Larry Ragland retiring from racing

By
3 Mins read
“Lightning” Larry Ragland, one of the greatest racers in desert racing history, is hanging up his helmet after an illustrious 48-year career. He went out on top by winning the NORRA Mexican 1000’s Historic Truck class.
Historic RacingOff Road

Menzies, Sutherland three-peat as tragedy overshadows Mexican 1000

By
6 Mins read
The Mexican 1000 is the Happiest Race on Earth, but the deaths of Brent Yeadon and Johnny Kaiser unfortunately put a damper on the event.
Off Road

Legacy, VORRA create Battle Born 1000 for 2025

By
2 Mins read
The Valley Off Road Racing Association and Legacy Racing Association have joined forces to create the Battle Born 1000, a 1000-mile race through the Nevada desert scheduled for 26–28 June 2025.