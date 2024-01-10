Off Road

Desert racing mastermind, mentor Butch Dean passes

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Terrible Herbst Motorsports

Butch Dean, who helped launch the careers of many desert racing stars from his shop in Las Vegas, passed away Friday. He is survived by his sons Pat and JC and grandsons James and Jordan, all of whom are also desert racers.

Dean ran Butch’s Speed Shop, an off-road prep shop in Las Vegas that opened in 1968. Known as “Papa Butch”, he used the shop as his hub to sell and prepare desert race cars. He also lent his services and mentorship to local upstarts who would go on to become the discipline’s greatest names such as BJ Baldwin, Rob MacCachren, and the Herbst and Gaughan families.

“Butch spent a lot of time in the shop, he spent a lot of time out in the desert testing,” commented Tim Herbst. “He spent a lot of time with the drivers and the people who were working on the cars. That’s proven by the success of all these drivers who have done very well in the sport. They are all a product of Butch Dean.”

Pat, James, and Jordan are close with the Gaughans and have competed in desert races like the Baja 1000 with them; Jordan recently won the 2023 Baja 1000 in the Trophy Truck Spec class with Riley and Troy Herbst.

He turned over the shop to Pat in 2007, and the store was moved to a new location in 2022. Dean was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here today if it wasn’t for ‘Papa Butch’ Dean,” said Troy Herbst. “He taught me how to drive from the shop. He didn’t sit next to me; he wasn’t out on the course. You’d come back to the shop and the bumper was gone and he knew exactly what happened. An amazing friend to Jerry Herbst. We would not be where we are at today without his mentorship and knowledge.”

“He was part of the foundation and a pillar in desert racing in Southern Nevada. His legacy will live on and he will be missed and remembered by all in desert racing, especially SCORE International,” reads a statement from the sanctioning body.

Share
Avatar photo
3420 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Kade Walker's health continues to improve, returns to Canada

By
2 Mins read
After his frightening Baja 1000 crash that resulted in a traumatic brain injury, Kade Walker has since awakened in hospital, is openly communicating, and has returned home to Canada to begin intensive therapy.
Off Road

Crandon rejoins Championship Off-Road, Race for Kyle Cup created

By
2 Mins read
After defecting to the AOE Pro Series only for it to not materialise for 2024, Crandon has returned to the Championship Off-Road calendar. Antigo will host a memorial race for Kyle LeDuc.
Off Road

McNeil, Menzies lead 2023 SCORE World Desert Champions

By
3 Mins read
Jason McNeil had the most total points of all drivers to claim the 50th SCORE International World Desert Championship outright, while Bryce Menzies headlines the list in Trophy Truck.