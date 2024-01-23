Marco Andretti returns to the #98 for 2024 Indy 500

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti will attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 this year the same way he has for the past three: as a one-off affair with Andretti Global’s (formerly Andretti Autosport) #98 car. This May will mark the 36-year-old’s 19th consecutive start at the Speedway.

While never a winner at Indianapolis, Andretti has found some success in the past. Notably, the Nazareth, PA native has four top-three finishes, including a storied second-place finish in his 2006 rookie effort. Marco also raced to the pole in 2020, before falling to 13th-place finish on race day. Recent success at the 500 has been scarce for Michael’s son, with an average finish of 18th since 2018.

Image Credit: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment

Andretti’s focus lies mainly with NASCAR this year. Earlier this week, he announced a split schedule with the Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. Andretti is set to run 20 races across both series throughout the season.

“I’m really happy with the program we’ve put in place for my racing schedule in 2024,” Andretti said. “This plan is a good mixture of races with the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that provides maximum track time, which is what I’m after.

pic.twitter.com/G4EqVJukPC — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) January 18, 2024

Practice for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 begins on May 14th.