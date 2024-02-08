Dakar

Dakar alumnus Philippe Moustelou dies at 64

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Philippe Moustelou

Former Dakar Rally competitor and actor Philippe Moustelou died Sunday at the age of 64. His service will take place on Thursday afternoon at the Saint Laurent Church in Roujan, France, having returned from Morocco shortly before his passing.

Moustelou entered the Paris–Dakar Rally in 1985, racing a Mercedes 280 GE with Jean-Paul Boisgontier as his navigator. However, they failed to finish the race.

A resident of Ouarzazate, Morocco, he spent much of his time afterwards competing in domestic rallies including the Atlas Rally, the predecessor to the modern-day Rallye du Maroc. He also helped organise and oversee other rallies in Morocco.

Outside of racing, he enjoyed acting and either worked behind the scenes or was an extra for various films produced in Africa such as Last Journey of Paul W.R. and De sable et de feu.

“Curious about others and nature, he loved to connect with people with his communicative smile,” reads a statement from Ouarzazate Guest House. “He never stopped improving his picturesque guesthouse in Tiffoultoute to warmly welcome his guests. He had a unique talent for maintaining and developing relationships with his Moroccan neighbors.

“He loved acting in numerous film shoots, and all those who worked with him will remember his lively spirit always ready to strike up a conversation. Yes, Philippe, you leave us with a great void. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Share
Avatar photo
3480 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Dacia Sandrider to begin testing in March

By
2 Mins read
The Dacia Sandrider will undergo testing with Nasser Al-Attiyah, Cristina Gutiérrez, and Sébastien Loeb after the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March. It débuts at the Rallye du Maroc in October.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Gustavo Gugelmin stepping away from racing

By
2 Mins read
After 12 years and three Dakar Rally wins, Gustavo Gugelmin is walking away from navigating to spend time with his family. He was recently the co-driver for Austin Jones.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Eduard Pons to race Taurus T3 at Saudi Baja, Dakar 2025

By
2 Mins read
After making his Dakar Rally début in the SSV category, Eduard Pons plans to race in the higher Challenger class at the 2025 race. To prepare him, he will run the Saudi Baja in a Taurus T3 Max.