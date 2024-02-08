Dakar alumnus Philippe Moustelou dies at 64

Former Dakar Rally competitor and actor Philippe Moustelou died Sunday at the age of 64. His service will take place on Thursday afternoon at the Saint Laurent Church in Roujan, France, having returned from Morocco shortly before his passing.

Moustelou entered the Paris–Dakar Rally in 1985, racing a Mercedes 280 GE with Jean-Paul Boisgontier as his navigator. However, they failed to finish the race.

A resident of Ouarzazate, Morocco, he spent much of his time afterwards competing in domestic rallies including the Atlas Rally, the predecessor to the modern-day Rallye du Maroc. He also helped organise and oversee other rallies in Morocco.

Outside of racing, he enjoyed acting and either worked behind the scenes or was an extra for various films produced in Africa such as Last Journey of Paul W.R. and De sable et de feu.

“Curious about others and nature, he loved to connect with people with his communicative smile,” reads a statement from Ouarzazate Guest House. “He never stopped improving his picturesque guesthouse in Tiffoultoute to warmly welcome his guests. He had a unique talent for maintaining and developing relationships with his Moroccan neighbors.

“He loved acting in numerous film shoots, and all those who worked with him will remember his lively spirit always ready to strike up a conversation. Yes, Philippe, you leave us with a great void. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family.”