2023 Rallye du Maroc: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The World Rally-Raid Championship‘s second season has come to close with the Rallye du Maroc. The field of over 260 competitors entered Morocco hoping to make last-ditch charges at championships, use it as a final dress rehearsal for the 2024 Dakar Rally, get used to their new rides ahead of next season. For the final time in 2023, The Checkered Flag had the privilege of covering the rally from long before it began to the final stage.

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
T1201Yazeed Al-RajhiToyota Gazoo Racing14:49:09Recap
T2251Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body22:14:17Recap
T3315Marek GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team16:22:12Recap
T4403João FerreiraSouth Racing Can-Am18:26:24Recap
T5506Michiel Becx*Team de Rooy21:32:34Recap
RallyGP8Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing15:56:43Recap
Rally232Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:06:37Recap
Rally3164Cheikh Yves JacquemainAfrica Rallye Team23:42:39Recap
Quad186Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team21:07:24Recap
Open Auto601Jérôme Cambier*MD Rallye Sport21:21:46Recap
Open SSV653Tomas Mickus*BRO Racing21:42:23Recap
Road to Dakar Bike71Toby Hederics*BAS World KTM Racing Team19:11:16Recap
Road to Dakar SSV420William Grarre*Team Horizon Off-Road21:50:39Recap
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

StageDateOverall Cars WinnerOverall Bikes WinnerRecap
Prologue13 OctoberMattias EkströmTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #114 OctoberNasser Al-AttiyahRoss BranchRecap
Stage #215 OctoberNasser Al-AttiyahTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #316 OctoberMattias EkströmTosha Schareina*Recap
Stage #417 OctoberStéphane PeterhanselLuciano BenavidesRecap
Stage #518 OctoberOrlando TerranovaPablo QuintanillaRecap
2023 Rallye du Maroc: Toby Hederics, WiIlliam Grarre win Road to Dakar

By
4 Mins read
Toby Hederics’ quest to make the 2025 Dakar Rally has already tossed him a major bone in the form of free registration after he and William Grarre won the Rallye du Maroc’s Road to Dakar.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Cambier, Mickus survive in Open category

By
2 Mins read
Jérôme Cambier and Tomas Mickus were among just four Open cars that completed the Rallye du Maroc of nine entrants.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: Janus van Kasteren wins final T5 championship

By
3 Mins read
With Martin Macík Jr.’s disqualification, Janus van Kasteren escaped with the last World Rally-Raid Championship for trucks while Michiel Becx won the Rallye du Maroc.