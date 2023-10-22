2023 Rallye du Maroc: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

The World Rally-Raid Championship‘s second season has come to close with the Rallye du Maroc. The field of over 260 competitors entered Morocco hoping to make last-ditch charges at championships, use it as a final dress rehearsal for the 2024 Dakar Rally, get used to their new rides ahead of next season. For the final time in 2023, The Checkered Flag had the privilege of covering the rally from long before it began to the final stage.

Missed any of our coverage? We’ve got you covered below!

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Recap T1 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Toyota Gazoo Racing 14:49:09 Recap T2 251 Ronald Basso* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 22:14:17 Recap T3 315 Marek Goczał EnergyLandia Rally Team 16:22:12 Recap T4 403 João Ferreira South Racing Can-Am 18:26:24 Recap T5 506 Michiel Becx* Team de Rooy 21:32:34 Recap RallyGP 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 15:56:43 Recap Rally2 32 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:06:37 Recap Rally3 164 Cheikh Yves Jacquemain Africa Rallye Team 23:42:39 Recap Quad 186 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 21:07:24 Recap Open Auto 601 Jérôme Cambier* MD Rallye Sport 21:21:46 Recap Open SSV 653 Tomas Mickus* BRO Racing 21:42:23 Recap Road to Dakar Bike 71 Toby Hederics* BAS World KTM Racing Team 19:11:16 Recap Road to Dakar SSV 420 William Grarre* Team Horizon Off-Road 21:50:39 Recap * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Stage recaps