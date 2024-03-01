2024 Bahrain Grand Prix – Looking Back at Thursday’s Running in Bahrain

The winter break finally came to an end on Thursday at the Bahrain international Circuit as the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season began with two free practice sessions that created more questions than answers.
Heading into the day, many were expecting the gap between Oracle Red Bull Racing and the rest of the pack to be big, but both Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez appeared to struggle for pace and were unable to break into the top five in either session.
The running in the opening session was far from representative of what could be expected across the remainder of the weekend, taking place as it did in the afternoon sunshine whereas the important Qualifying session on Friday and the race on Saturday will both take place at twilight and into darkness.
Ricciardo Tops the Opening Session after Soft Tyre Run
Daniel Ricciardo was the surprise pacesetter for the opening session on Thursday, the Australian utilising Pirelli’s soft tyre to give the newly renamed Visa CashApp RB Team an early season boost.
The majority of the runs across the field were performed on the medium C4 tyre, but the top four places were locked out by drivers using the softest rubber, and Ricciardos’ 1:32.869 just 0.032 seconds ahead of McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris.
The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri, starting his second season in Formula 1 after an impressive rookie campaign in 2023, ended third fastest, while the second RB of Yuki Tsunoda placed fourth.
The fastest medium shod runner was Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team driver setting a best time just 0.324 seconds down on Ricciardo’s best, while reigning World Champion Verstappen was only sixth, the Dutchman very vocal about the performance of his RB20 throughout the session.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and ninth fastest respectively for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, either side of Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, while Valtteri Bottas placed tenth, the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver unable to improve his time on soft tyres at the end of the session despite two attempts at doing so.
Carlos Sainz Jr., who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 after the announcement that Hamilton will be joining the Maranello-based team next season, was eleventh fastest, while Perez was twelfth in the second Red Bull, just under two-tenths of a second behind team-mate Verstappen but six places worse off.
Bahrain Free Practice 1 Results
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa CashApp RB
|1:32.869
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:32.901
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:33.113
|4
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa CashApp RB
|1:33.183
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team
|1:33.193
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1:33.238
|7
|63
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1:33.251
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:33.268
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1:33.302
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1:33.354
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:33.385
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1:33.413
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1:33.583
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team
|1:33.868
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1:33.923
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1:34.213
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1:34.807
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1:35.144
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1:37.477
|20
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1:37.938
Hamilton Leads Mercedes 1-2 in Second Practice
As darkness took over in Bahrain, the lap times tumbled on Thursday evening, with the soft tyre finally getting used by everyone across the field. At the end of the hour’s running, it was a Mercedes one-two at the head of the pack, with Hamilton ending ahead of team-mate Russell.
Once again, all eyes were on Red Bull and where they would be in relation to the rest, but Verstappen and Perez once again appeared to struggle, and it was Mercedes who ended the day at the top of the timing screens.
Hamilton set the overall best time of the day with a 1:30.374, just over two tenths of a second ahead of Russell, while Alonso was again well placed for Aston Martin in third, the veteran Spaniard less than a tenth of a second behind the second Mercedes.
Sainz was an encouraging fourth for Ferrari, which will give them some confidence that they have a competitive car in 2024, while Piastri continued his good first day in fifth in the leading McLaren.
Verstappen continued to lack some pace as the Dutchman ended up only sixth, while the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will take encouragement from the pace of Nico Hülkenberg, the German ending his evening with the seventh fastest time having been well adrift of the pace earlier in the day.
Lance Stroll was eighth in the second Aston Martin, while completing the top ten were Leclerc’s Ferrari and Perez’s Red Bull, just ahead of Williams Racing’s Alexander Albon and first practice session topper Ricciardo.
The first half of the session was dedicated to soft tyre runs, while the second part saw long runs take over as teams and drivers worked on race pace and simulations.
Bahrain Free Practice 2 Results
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1:30.374
|2
|63
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1:30.580
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team
|1:30.660
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:30.769
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:30.784
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1:30.851
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1:30.884
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team
|1:30.891
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:31.113
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1:31.115
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1:31.333
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa CashApp RB
|1:31.516
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1:31.715
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1:31.764
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa CashApp RB
|1:31.881
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1:31.951
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1:32.001
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1:32.027
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1:32.048
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:32.608