2024 Bahrain Grand Prix – Looking Back at Thursday’s Running in Bahrain

The winter break finally came to an end on Thursday at the Bahrain international Circuit as the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season began with two free practice sessions that created more questions than answers.

Heading into the day, many were expecting the gap between Oracle Red Bull Racing and the rest of the pack to be big, but both Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez appeared to struggle for pace and were unable to break into the top five in either session.

The running in the opening session was far from representative of what could be expected across the remainder of the weekend, taking place as it did in the afternoon sunshine whereas the important Qualifying session on Friday and the race on Saturday will both take place at twilight and into darkness.

Daniel Ricciardo topped the first session of 2024 – Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Ricciardo Tops the Opening Session after Soft Tyre Run

Daniel Ricciardo was the surprise pacesetter for the opening session on Thursday, the Australian utilising Pirelli’s soft tyre to give the newly renamed Visa CashApp RB Team an early season boost.

The majority of the runs across the field were performed on the medium C4 tyre, but the top four places were locked out by drivers using the softest rubber, and Ricciardos’ 1:32.869 just 0.032 seconds ahead of McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri, starting his second season in Formula 1 after an impressive rookie campaign in 2023, ended third fastest, while the second RB of Yuki Tsunoda placed fourth.

The fastest medium shod runner was Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team driver setting a best time just 0.324 seconds down on Ricciardo’s best, while reigning World Champion Verstappen was only sixth, the Dutchman very vocal about the performance of his RB20 throughout the session.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and ninth fastest respectively for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, either side of Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, while Valtteri Bottas placed tenth, the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver unable to improve his time on soft tyres at the end of the session despite two attempts at doing so.

Carlos Sainz Jr., who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 after the announcement that Hamilton will be joining the Maranello-based team next season, was eleventh fastest, while Perez was twelfth in the second Red Bull, just under two-tenths of a second behind team-mate Verstappen but six places worse off.

Bahrain Free Practice 1 Results

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT. TEAM TIME 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa CashApp RB 1:32.869 2 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:32.901 3 81 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1:33.113 4 22 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa CashApp RB 1:33.183 5 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team 1:33.193 6 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1:33.238 7 63 George Russell GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:33.251 8 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:33.268 9 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:33.302 10 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1:33.354 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1:33.385 12 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1:33.413 13 23 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 1:33.583 14 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team 1:33.868 15 24 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1:33.923 16 2 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1:34.213 17 31 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1:34.807 18 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1:35.144 19 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1:37.477 20 27 Nico Hülkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1:37.938

Oscar Piastri appeared competitive for McLaren in both Thursday sessions – Credit: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hamilton Leads Mercedes 1-2 in Second Practice

As darkness took over in Bahrain, the lap times tumbled on Thursday evening, with the soft tyre finally getting used by everyone across the field. At the end of the hour’s running, it was a Mercedes one-two at the head of the pack, with Hamilton ending ahead of team-mate Russell.

Once again, all eyes were on Red Bull and where they would be in relation to the rest, but Verstappen and Perez once again appeared to struggle, and it was Mercedes who ended the day at the top of the timing screens.

Hamilton set the overall best time of the day with a 1:30.374, just over two tenths of a second ahead of Russell, while Alonso was again well placed for Aston Martin in third, the veteran Spaniard less than a tenth of a second behind the second Mercedes.

Sainz was an encouraging fourth for Ferrari, which will give them some confidence that they have a competitive car in 2024, while Piastri continued his good first day in fifth in the leading McLaren.

Verstappen continued to lack some pace as the Dutchman ended up only sixth, while the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will take encouragement from the pace of Nico Hülkenberg, the German ending his evening with the seventh fastest time having been well adrift of the pace earlier in the day.

Lance Stroll was eighth in the second Aston Martin, while completing the top ten were Leclerc’s Ferrari and Perez’s Red Bull, just ahead of Williams Racing’s Alexander Albon and first practice session topper Ricciardo.

The first half of the session was dedicated to soft tyre runs, while the second part saw long runs take over as teams and drivers worked on race pace and simulations.

Bahrain Free Practice 2 Results

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT. TEAM TIME 1 44 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:30.374 2 63 George Russell GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 1:30.580 3 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team 1:30.660 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1:30.769 5 81 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1:30.784 6 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1:30.851 7 27 Nico Hülkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1:30.884 8 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team 1:30.891 9 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1:31.113 10 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1:31.115 11 23 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 1:31.333 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa CashApp RB 1:31.516 13 2 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1:31.715 14 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1:31.764 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa CashApp RB 1:31.881 16 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1:31.951 17 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1:32.001 18 31 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1:32.027 19 24 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1:32.048 20 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1:32.608