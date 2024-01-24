2024 Dakar Rally: Harith Noah becomes first Indian Dakar champion in Rally2

Romain Dumontier had all the momentum entering the 2024 Dakar Rally as the defending Rally2 winner and World Rally-Raid Champion. Harith Noah had other plans.

Dumontier’s quest for a repeat began on a strong note when he won the Prologue before taking the overall lead in Stage #2 and held it until a poor Chrono Stage in which he ran out of fuel on the first day and finished twelfth dropped him down to second. However, Jean-Loup Lepan received a penalty the following day for missing a waypoint that allowed Dumontier to inherit the lead.

When the rally entered its final three days, Dumontier’s advantage only continued to grow into the double digits. Noah, the Stage #8 winner, was third and trailed Dumontier by over eleven minutes after the ninth.

As it turned out, Noah had Dumontier right where he wanted him. A dominant Stage #10 win propelled him past Lepan for second while Dumontier missed the stage podium after breaking a swingarm axle bolt just thirty kilometres from the finish, slicing the gap between each other to 4:31. Noah then finished runner-up to Bradley Cox in Stage #11 while Dumontier struggled to a fifth after a difficult day in which he punctured both tyres at the start of the stage then crashed into rocks in the closing sixty kilometres, forcing him to ride with a broken rib and no brakes. Dumontier finished fifth, losing the lead to Noah.

Entering the final day, Dumontier needed to make up six minutes to beat Noah. Although he finished ahead of Noah with a runner-up effort to Noah’s fifth, Noah—whose Stage #12 time was interestingly identical to Cox’s—was only fifty-six seconds slower than Dumontier and secured the victory. His time was eleventh best among all bikes regardless of category, 5:47 behind the RallyGP bike of Martin Michek.

Noah is the first Indian to win a Dakar Rally overall, while he scored the maiden triumph for Sherco. Although obviously a moment to cherish forever, he admitted he did not expect it to be so successful.

“I had no expectations when I arrived. I wanted to just ride my bike without really looking at the results,” Noah explained. “I started to be very surprised by my position during Stage #10, when I did the fifth best time of the special. I don’t really know what happened during that week, I felt good and the bike ran perfectly. I hope that my victory will convince many young people to join the rally. I didn’t imagine when I was a child that I would come to the Dakar, that I would first finish twentieth, and now eleventh.”

Despite settling for second, Dumontier exits the Dakar as the World Rally-Raid Championship points leader as Noah is not registered for the championship. Noah and tenth-placed Milan Engel are the only riders in the Rally2 top ten who are not racing for points.

“I tried not to give up despite the challenges I faced: a fuel breakdown that cost me almost one hour, minor injuries, and other small mechanical issues that cost me precious minutes here and there. But it’s the Dakar, anything can happen and we know it, and that’s why I never want to reveal my ambitions too much before the start of this race,” commented Dumontier.

Mário Patrão finished seventeenth and clinched the Veteran’s Trophy for riders over the age of forty-five. On the opposite extreme, Konrad Dąbrowski was twelfth to claim the Junior Trophy for those twenty-five and under; Dąbrowski made his Dakar return after missing the 2023 race due to appendicitis. Enduro World Enduro Champion Jane Daniels duelled Yael Kadshai for the Women’s Trophy and won by default as she reached the finish while Kadshai retired after nine stages.

Despite racing without assistance from teams, Tobias Ebster won Stage #5 en route to finishing eighth overall and topping the Original by Motul (also known as Malle Moto) subcategory. His effort earned him Rookie honours. Benjamin Melot and Javi Vega were also solo riders, but were not scored in Original by Motul as they were no longer eligible for the amateur-only division.

Rally2 overall results

Finish Number Rider Team Time Margin 1 20 Harith Noah* Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team 54:24:44 Leader 2 16 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 54:29:41 + 4:57 3 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 54:31:12 + 6:28 4 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Rally Team 54:43:07 + 18:23 5 24 Toni Mulec BAS World KTM Racing Team 54:53:29 + 28:45 6 28 Mathieu Dovèze BAS World KTM Racing Team 54:56:36 + 31:45 7 41 Diego Llanos Xraids Experience 57:58:46 + 3:34:02 8 96 Tobias Ebster #† Kini Rally Racing Team 58:17:00 + 3:52:16 9 73 Charan Moore HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 58:35:08 + 4:10:24 10 43 Milan Engel* Orion – Moto Racing Group 58:56:58 + 4:32:14 11 34 Emanuel Gyenes* # Autonet Motorcycle Team 59:02:11 + 4:37:27 12 26 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Rally Team 59:30:02 + 5:05:18 13 37 Jérôme Martiny* # Anquety Motorsport 60:22:22 + 5:57:38 14 39 Benjamin Melot* # Team Esprit KTM 60:34:20 + 6:09:36 15 33 Jan Brabec Strojrent Racing 61:00:08 + 6:35:24 16 140 Bruno Santos* † Xraids Experience 61:12:16 + 6:47:32 17 36 Mário Patrão* Crédito Agrícola 61:22:55 + 6:58:11 18 86 Charlie Herbst Team All Tracks 62:45:13 + 8:20:29 19 62 Jeremy Miroir* † Fantic Rally Team 62:52:59 + 8:28:15 20 103 Ashley Thixton* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 63:21:19 + 8:56:35 21 106 Jérôme Bas* † Universal Ride 63:57:58 + 9:33:14 22 82 Albert Martin* # Pedrega Team 64:21:17 + 9:56:33 23 115 Josep Pedró Subirats* † ALL1 Dakar 65:32:59 + 11:08:15 24 105 Julien Dalbec* † Nomade Racing 65:40:32 + 11:15:48 25 148 Tomás de Gavardo* BAS World KTM Racing Team 66:15:13 + 11:50:29 26 99 Juan Santiago Rostan* † Xraids Experience 66:21:17 + 11:56:33 27 53 Thomas Kongshøj* Joyride Race Service 67:16:55 + 12:52:11 28 61 David Pabiška* # SP Moto Bohemia 67:21:38 + 12:56:54 29 101 Martin Prokeš* Orion – Moto Racing Group 67:21:52 + 12:57:08 30 147 Mathieu Girard* † Nomade Racing 67:53:45 + 13:29:01 31 97 Juan Puga* # JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team 68:13:21 + 13:48:37 32 112 Gioele Meoni* † # Dakar4Dakar 68:52:40 + 14:27:56 33 110 Jane Daniels * † Fantic Rally Team 69:45:02 + 15:20:18 34 93 David McBride Vendetta Racing UAE 69:57:42 + 15:32:58 35 81 Fang Xiangling* † Kove Moto 70:03:55 + 15:39:11 36 104 Jérémie Gerber* #† To Lucky Drive Racing 70:12:19 + 15:47:35 37 87 Libor Podmol* # Podmol Dakar Team 71:37:07 + 17:12:23 38 75 Zhang Min* Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team 73:13:01 + 18:48:17 39 102 Bartłomiej Tabin* † Orion – Moto Racing Group 73:18:11 + 18:53:27 40 117 Josep Martí Suñer* † ALL1 Dakar 74:0124 + 19:36:40 41 120 Joris Van Dyck* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 74:28:50 + 20:04:06 42 94 Oran O’Kelly † Vendetta Racing UAE 75:07:28 20:42:44 43 65 Guillaume Chollet* Xraids Experience 76:18:17 + 21:53:33 44 66 Yoshio Ikemachi* BAS World KTM Racing Team 76:21:48 + 21:57:04 45 127 Ronald Venter* † Nomade Racing 77:02:24 + 22:37:40 46 100 Stuart Gregory* # Stuart Gregory 77:12:48 + 22:48:04 47 32 Kyle McCoy* # American Rally Originals 78:09:34 + 23:44:50 48 80 Alexandre Azinhais* Club Aventura Touareg 78:24:10 + 23:59:26 49 83 Fabien Domas* Nomade Racing 78:32:34 + 24:07:50 50 64 Romain Duchêne* #† Team GP Motors 78:35:57 + 24:11:13 51 138 Pierre Saeys* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 78:42:08 + 24:17:24 52 132 Andy Beaucoud* #† Team RAF 78:44:25 + 24:19:41 53 131 Anthony Fabre* #† Team RAF 78:49:55 + 24:25:11 54 90 Loïs d’Abbadie* Nomade Racing 79:09:30 + 24:44:46 55 84 Tiziano Internó* # Rally POV 79:28:17 + 25:03:33 56 119 Javier Amat de Caralt* † ALL1 Dakar 81:03:17 + 26:38:33 57 113 Sebastián Urquía Xraids Experience 81:19:36 + 26:54:52 58 141 Vincent Biau* #† VB × Kray&Co 81:53:57 + 27:29:13 59 136 Weston Carr* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 82:02:46 + 27:38:02 60 128 Max Bianucci* † Nomade Racing 82:08:43 + 27:43:59 61 114 Carlos Llibre* † ALL1 Dakar 83:05:20 + 28:40:36 62 38 Eduardo Iglesias Sánchez* Team Benergy Monforte Rally 83:40:29 + 29:15:45 63 145 Ganzorig Chuluun* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 84:11:19 + 29:46:35 64 85 Thierry Béthys* # TB Racing 86:20:49 + 31:36:05 65 107 Vasileios Boudros* # DNA Filters – Enduro Greece 91:44:37 + 37:19:53 66 49 Cesare Zacchetti* # Kove Italia 91:58:40 + 37:33:56 67 129 Sébastien Herbet † Team Dumontier Racing 92:15:27 + 37:50:43 68 67 John Medina Salazar* Xraids Experience 93:35:20 + 39:10:36 69 40 Javi Vega* # Pont Grup Yamaha 99:06:13 + 44:41:29 70 126 Mario Garrido* † Pedrega Team 99:34:34 + 45:09:50 71 122 Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera* #† Haleem 102:39:52 + 48:15:08 72 51 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil Melilla Ciudad del Deporte 103:16:18 + 48:51:34 73 143 Hector Guerrero* † Pedrega Team 104:10:20 + 49:45:36 74 21 Jacob Argubright* DUUST Rally Team 106:55:18 + 52:30:34 75 79 Amaury Baratin* # Horizon Moto 95 110:30:53 + 56:06:09 76 146 Gad Nachmani* † Club Aventura Touareg 116:11:38 + 61:45:54 77 70 Dušan Drdaj* † Orion – Moto Racing Group 119:42:17 + 65:17:33 78 57 Tommaso Montanari* Fantic Rally Team 122:38:19 + 68:13:35 79 121 James Simonin* † Nomade Racing 123:59:27 + 69:34:43 80 45 Sunier* Kove Moto 135:41:54 + 81:17:10 81 144 Fabián von Thuengen* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 175:49:34 + 121:24:50 82 29 Neels Theric* Kove Moto 177:29:19 + 123:04:35 83 109 Mohamed Aoulad Ali* Club Aventura Touareg 194:20:43 + 139:55:59 84 130 Javier Campos † Joyrace 196:25:45 + 142:01:01 DNF 17 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 22 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 56 Simon Marčič* # JP1 Kews Dakar Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 59 Francisco Arredondo BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 60 Xavier Flick* Kove Moto DNF N/A DNF 63 Jaromír Romančík* † Orion – Moto Racing Group DNF N/A DNF 69 Cesar Rojo* BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 71 Francesco Catanese* Tuttogru DNF N/A DNF 72 Philippe Gendron* Nomade Racing DNF N/A DNF 74 Michael Jacobi* # Comas Moto / Môle Agri Forest DNF N/A DNF 78 Zhao Hongyi* Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 89 Ardit Kurtaj* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing DNF N/A DNF 92 David Mabbs Vendetta Racing UAE DNF N/A DNF 95 Dominique Cizeau Girault* † Xraids Experience DNF N/A DNF 108 Ashish Raorane* Xraids Experience DNF N/A DNF 111 Yael Kadshai * † Nomade Racing DNF N/A DNF 116 Xavier Pes Bosck* † ALL1 Dakar DNF N/A DNF 118 Fernando Conde Targa* † ALL1 Dakar DNF N/A DNF 123 Fabio Lottero* † Touareg Ibiza – Evissa Esports DNF N/A DNF 124 Kerim Fitz-Gerald † BAS World KTM Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 125 Iader Giraldi* # Zeranta DNF N/A DNF 133 Bruno Leblanc* #† Un Dakar Pour De L’espoir DNF N/A DNF 134 Isaac Feliu* # TwinTrail Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 135 Carles Falcón* # TwinTrail Racing Team DNF N/A DNF 137 Gwen Backx* † HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing DNF N/A DNF 139 Modestas Siliūnas* † AG Dakar School DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

Underscore – Women’s Trophy

† – Rookie

# – Original by Motul (Malle Moto)

Rally2 stage winners

W2RC Rally2 standings