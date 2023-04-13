Robert Stout picks up Injector Dynamics for 2023 SST season

After finishing third in both of his seasons in the Stadium Super Trucks, Robert Stout is hoping to finally break through and win a title in Year 3.

On Thursday, Stout announced Injector Dynamics has returned as a “key marketing partner” for the 2023 SST season, which entails being co-primary sponsor of his #28 truck alongside Continental Tire and Impact Race Products.

Injector Dynamics, a fuel injector manufacturer run by Paul Yaw, is no stranger to Stout’s team as they worked together during Stout’s time in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. With Injector backing, he claimed Production 1000 UTV Rookie of the Year honours in 2018 followed by the the 2019 class championship.

“This has turned into a great partnership,” Stout said. “Paul Yaw is without question one of the most talented team owners/builders I’ve ever worked with. He is also an extremely successful businessman and has been following the SST series since I entered it. It’s super exciting to see them jump on board, hopefully I can give him and our great partners from Continental Tire along with Impact Race Products another championship at the end of the season.”

Stout moved to SST two years after his LOORRS title, scoring his first career win at Nashville en route to a third-place points finish behind Matt Brabham and Robby Gordon. In 2022, he scored four podiums and controversially lost the Mid-Ohio Race #1 win due to a lap counting error, but managed to pick up a victory in the finale at Bristol to once again place third in the standings, trailing Gavin Harlien and Max Gordon.

Credit: Ken Stout Racing

Lucas Oil, who had sponsored Stout for seventeen years, parted ways on Friday, leaving a gap for a new backer to fill.

“Supporting Stout’s Stadium Super Truck is a great opportunity to increase our visibility in the offroad market and to continue working with our favorite driver,” Yaw, Injector Dynamics president, explained.

The son of racing announcer Ken Stout, he will be one of fourteen drivers taking part in the 2023 SST season opener at Long Beach this weekend. Stout’s best finish at Long Beach is third, which he achieved twice in 2021 and 2022; he placed third and fourth in last year’s two races.