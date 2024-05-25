Formula 1

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Leclerc Leads Final Practice

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Charles Leclerc once again set the pace in the final hour of practice ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monegasque is chasing his first win around his home town circuit in any category and this year presents his best chance to do it, with Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing still struggling to match the pace of Scuderia Ferrari.

The drivers spent most of the session on the soft tyres, completing qualifying simulations and getting up to speed ahead of one of the most important and exciting sessions on the F1 calendar – with overtaking hard to come by, track position is crucial.

Despite complaining throughout the session on the team radio, Verstappen managed to put a lap together good enough to go second but it was still +0.197s behind Leclerc’s time of 1:11.369 that was set earlier on during the soft compound runs. 

Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Lewis Hamilton completed the top three and a solid set of practice sessions for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, a further few tenths behind Verstappen. Oscar Piastri ended the hour in fourth, with Sergio Pérez and George Russell behind.

Carlos Sainz Jr. lacked the pace of his teammate, ending down in seventh, just in front of Lando Norris. Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso completed the last two places in the top ten.

Pierre Gasly finished eleventh and was followed by Alex Albon, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll.

Esteban Ocon was in sixteenth, ahead of the under-pressure Logan Sargeant. Daniel Ricciardo failed to match the pace he showed yesterday and ended the hour almost eight tenths back from his Visa Cash App RB teammate. 

Guanyu Zhou was the slowest on track down in nineteenth, while his teammate was unable to set a lap after an issue caused him to hit the barrier early in the session, giving him no running on the soft tyres at all.

POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
116Charles LeclercFERRARI1:11.36926
21Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:11.566+0.197s27
344Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:11.710+0.341s25
481Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:11.901+0.532s25
511Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:11.923+0.554s24
663George RussellMERCEDES1:11.968+0.599s33
755Carlos SainzFERRARI1:11.979+0.610s26
84Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:11.988+0.619s24
922Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT1:11.991+0.622s27
1014Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:12.087+0.718s25
1110Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:12.144+0.775s26
1223Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:12.180+0.811s24
1327Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:12.192+0.823s24
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:12.216+0.847s31
1518Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:12.331+0.962s25
1631Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:12.472+1.103s25
172Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:12.703+1.334s21
183Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT1:12.829+1.460s28
1924Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:13.830+2.461s28
2077Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI2
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

VCARB Happy with Tsunoda and Ricciardo Lineup

By
2 Mins read
VCARB CEO claims he’s happy with both Ricciardo and Tsunoda, leaving Lawson’s F1 future in the balance.
Formula 1

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: What the Drivers are Saying after Friday Practice

By
10 Mins read
TheCheckeredFlag reacts to what the drivers had to say after FP1 and FP2 around the streets of Monte Carlo.
Formula 1

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Home Hero Leclerc Tops the Times in Second Practice

By
2 Mins read
TheCheckeredFlag looks back at Free Practice Two from the Monaco Grand Prix.