IndyCarOpen Wheel

Opening day of Indy 500 practice called off due to rain

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: James Black/Penske Entertainment

After just 23 minutes of running in the morning, the IndyCar Series has cancelled the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice due to persistent rain in the area. Storms closed in on the Speedway at around 10 a.m. this morning, and rendered the track unusable for the remaining practice time throughout the day.

With qualifying just three days away, some drivers think a longer session on Saturday morning may be needed:

“They need to do something. You gotta change chassis set up a little bit because of the extra speed and stuff like that. But I’ve not heard of any talk [of an longer practice session], at least at this stage with how much rain is forecasted for this week.

– Graham Rahal on the potential for an additional or lengthened practice session before qualifying on Saturday.

The cancellation marks the second consecutive year that the opening day of 500 practice has been called off, as 2023 saw minimal running on day one as well. This could affect some of the rookie driver’s in this year’s field, like Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist.

To be honest, I’m glad I managed to get out a few laps before that rain came in.” said Blomqvist. “To this day, I actually haven’t had any running in traffic.”

In the limited running time this morning, no driver ran more than 13 laps. Scott Dixon posted the fastest lap at just over 229 miles per hour, with 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti and two-time 500 winner Takuma Sato second and third-fastest after 23 minutes. Dixon was the only driver for Chip Ganassi Racing to turn laps in the morning.

Rain is forecasted on multiple days for the remainder of the week. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday all have showers in the forecast, which could affect IndyCar’s on-track schedule over the next five days.

Share
Avatar photo
32 posts

About author
Born and raised in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Gabe joined the TCF team in 2023 to cover the IndyCar Series. He currently studies Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Syracuse University. You can follow him on Twitter @gabe_perrin.
Articles
Related posts
IndyCarOpen Wheel

How and When to watch every Indy 500 practice and qualifying session

By
2 Mins read
Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and thus the Indy 500 is too. First, the 34 entries must qualify and get down to 33 by Sunday.
IndyCarOpen Wheel

Best Bets: Sonsio Grand Prix (Indy Road Course)

By
1 Mins read
IndyCar begins its month of May today on the IMS Road Course. Read on for some of the best bets prior to the green flag.
IndyCarOpen Wheel

Pride livery continues with DHL, Chip Ganassi for Indy 500

By
1 Mins read
After three seasons of rainbow paint schemes, DHL is continuing its series of pride-themed liveries with Chip Ganassi Racing, as the rainbow sidepods will appear on Alex Palou’s No. 10.