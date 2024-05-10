IndyCarOpen Wheel

Pride livery continues with DHL, Chip Ganassi for Indy 500

Credit: Walt Kuhn/Penske Entertainment

After three seasons of rainbow paint schemes with Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global), shipping company DHL is continuing its series of pride-themed liveries with new partner Chip Ganassi Racing, as the rainbow sidepods will appear on reigning series champion Alex Palou’s No. 10 during the Indianapolis 500.

In a video posted to X on Friday morning, Palou visited the DHL hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, unveiling the livery for the No. 10 Honda with members of the DHL4Pride employee resource group:

This marks the fourth season in a row that DHL has sponsored an LGBTQ+ pride livery, with the debut of the rainbow sidepods coming at Detroit with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2021. For the past two editions of the 500, DHL has sponsored the No. 28 Honda for Andretti, driven by Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman failed to finish both of his attempts at the race, with each ending in a crash.

In the past, DHL partnered with IndyCar and released merchandise to benefit GLSEN, an organization that works to end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It has not been announced whether or not a similar promotion will take place in 2024.

Palou finished fourth from pole in last year’s Indy 500 and has finished in the top 10 in three of his four career starts in the race. Practice for the 108th running starts on May 14th, with the race on Sunday, May 26th on NBC.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Gabe joined the TCF team in 2023 to cover the IndyCar Series. He currently studies Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Syracuse University. You can follow him on Twitter @gabe_perrin.
