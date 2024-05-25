VCARB Happy with Tsunoda and Ricciardo Lineup

Visa Cash App RB are keen to keep both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for 2025, leaving Liam Lawson’s F1 future hanging in the balance.

Tsunoda and Ricciardo have been teammates since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix when the Australian replaced Nyck de Vries. Both drivers have managed to turn around the fortunes of VCARB, both helping the team move up from the worst car on the grid, to the best of the rest even ahead of Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team at times.

Tsunoda has scored 15 points this season with a number of impressive performances, whilst Ricciardo has scored just five, which all came during the Miami Grand Prix Sprint. Ricciardo has been getting more comfortable with the car as the season has gone on though, and he could be considered unlucky not to have more points compared to his teammate. Ricciardo is also considered key for car development, which is rumoured to be a massive part of VCARB’s rise up the grid so far this season.

Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

VCARB ceo Peter Bayer is keen to offer Tsunoda and Ricciardo new contracts for 2025 and keep their blend of youth and experience within the team.

When asked about Tsunoda’s start to 2024, Bayer said: “I definitely believe he has made a big step forward. It’s physical preparation, but it’s also his mental readiness to perform and deliver. One example I mentioned the other day.

“I think he simply understood that every time he would be swearing on the radio, that would cost him a tenth. So he’s got himself under control. He’s extremely professional in the work that he’s putting into the feedback with the engineers. And yes, he definitely made a big step up.”

Bayer is happy with both of the VCARB drivers, which will be a massive blow to Lawson’s F1 chances in 2025.

“I think we’re very happy with both of our drivers. And honestly, we’re not wasting time with discussing ifs and whens. We have a very strong line-up. We have a great reserve driver. We have great talent coming through F2, F3.”

Lawson stood in for Ricciardo last season, after the Australian did some serious damage to his wrist in a crash during Free Practice Two at the Dutch Grand Prix. During his time stepping in, he matched up well against Tsunoda and scored the teams best result of the season (at that point), finishing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix.