2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Championship picture crystallises after Stage 5

The fifth and final stage of the Desafío Ruta 40 provided both clarity and complexities in the World Rally-Raid Championship. While some classes like Quad have been decided, the points battle has only tightened elsewhere.

The latter was especially the case in Ultimate, where Yazeed Al-Rajhi entered leading Nasser Al-Attiyah for the FIA overall by just thirteen seconds. Although Al-Attiyah was the fastest car for much of Friday’s stage, Al-Rajhi found just enough juice in the final fifty kilometres to seal the stage victory by twenty-seven seconds. Forty seconds separated Al-Rajhi from Al-Attiyah, the latter still the points leader.

Likewise, Rokas Baciuška‘s dominance of Challenger en route to the category’s overall victory was still not enough to clinch him the title. After racing conservatively on Friday to protect his car, Baciuška ended the DR 40 with three stage wins but was unable to put away Nicolás Cavigliasso, who still has a mathematical shot.

Sebastián Guayasamín, the highest-ranking SSV driver entered in the race, struggled to capitalise on points leader Yasir Seaidan‘s early exit but ended the race with the Stage #5 victory. Although not enough to beat Ricardo Ramilo, he edged out Rebecca Busi for second overall by five seconds.

Likewise, Tosha Schareina won the fifth leg on bikes by 1:12 on Ricky Brabec; however, he needed to make up 1:27 to beat his Honda team-mate for the outright victory. A similar development befell Bradley Cox in Rally2, edging out Edgar Canet for the stage win by sixteen seconds and Romain Dumontier by twenty-nine but finishing 6:31 back of the latter.

Manuel Andújar, on the other hand, secured the Quad championship one race early in a dominant performance. He wrapped a bow on his home rally by beating Giuliano Giordana for the stage win by seven minutes.

Stage #5 winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time Ultimate 202 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Overdrive Racing 2:34:40 Challenger 303 Marcelo Gastaldi BBR Motorsport 2:45:22 SSV 401 Sebastián Guayasamín BE Racing 2:58:50 RallyGP 68 Tosha Schareina Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 2:35:50 Rally2 18 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 2:43:23 Rally3 67 John Medina Xraids Experience 3:23:25 Quad 174 Manuel Andújar 7240 Team 2:54:12 Open Bike 600 Baltazar Frezze Pissoni* MED Racing Team 3:11:30 Open Cars 650 Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli* Ferioli Racing Team 2:43:04 * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Overall winners