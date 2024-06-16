Baja Satu Mare cut short after crash involving leaders

The Baja Satu Mare, a joint race in Romania between the Hungarian and Romanian Cross-Country Rally Championships, was called off for the former after three stages following a wreck involving leaders Miroslav Zapletal and Lőrinc Mészáros Jr.

Both drivers, competing in Ford F-150 T1+ cars, collided after a navigation error sent one of them in the wrong direction, causing Zapletal to t-bone Mészáros in the driver’s side. Mészáros and co-driver Erik Pál got out of their vehicle without issue, but the former reported feeling pain in his left leg upon standing up and decided to go back to Hungary for evaluation. Zapletal and Marek Sýkora escaped injury, though their Ford suffered substantial front damage.

Prior to the accident, Zapletal had been leading the overall with a time of 48:15.9, just a minute and eleven seconds ahead of Mészáros. The latter set the best time during the first Selective Section on Friday while Zapletal was third; Mészáros’ M1 Motorsport team-mate Balázs Molnár was sandwiched between them but retired in SS3. The second stage, which was supposed to take place later Friday, was cancelled due to agricultural machinery blocking the course for many competitors.

The race continued for the Romanians, but was called for Hungarians due to the crash. The awards ceremony was also called off. Sebastian Paraipan won the rally on the Romanian side in his Can-Am Maverick R by nearly twenty-four minutes, continuing an impressive rally raid infancy for the SSV; Can-Ams swept the top five.

Mészáros was the defending Satu Mare winner when he narrowly beat Csucsu by just seven-tenths of a second and Zapletal by eleven seconds in 2023, and had finished third overall in the season-opening Desert Express 300 in March. His father is a businessman who served as the mayor of Felcsút in the 2010s; the elder Mészáros grew up with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and is thus a close member of his inner circle.

Zapletal, who has raced the Dakar Rally since 2007, regularly competes in the FIA World and European Baja Cups as well as domestic series in Central and Eastern Europe. He recently finished runner-up at the World Cup’s Baja Greece in late May.

Baja Satu Mare was the third round of the 2024 Hungarian Championship (TROB) and the second for the Romanian CNRR.

Overall results (CNRR)

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 299 Sebastian Paraipan Stefan Santa Can-Am Maverick R TH 4.1 2:52:06.0 Leader 2 240 Georghe Lucian Barbu Madalin Anghelescu Can-Am Maverick X3 TH 4.1 3:15:58.7 + 23:52.7 3 208 Matei Negulescu Orlando Paul Barboi Can-Am Maverick X3 TH 4.1 3:26:04.1 + 33:58.1 4 205 GOnzalo Jara Mihai Mustea Can-Am Maverick X3 TH 4.1 3:28:49.4 + 36:43.4 5 222 Calin Camarassan Alexandru Catcauan Can-Am Maverick X3 TH 4.1 3:31:12.1 + 39:06.1 6 314 Adrian Comănescu Cristian Cristea Nissan Patrol RR2 Auto 4:00:22.7 + 1:08:16.7 7 377 Ovidiu Pasca Radu Robu Mitsubishi Pajero RR2 Auto 4:05:54.6 + 1:13:48.6 8 116 Cornel Stan Andrei Marius Stan Mitsubishi Montero TH 1.1 B 4:06:50.6 + 1:14:44.6 9 305 Bogdan Busuioc Valentin Hard Rally Raid UK Desert Warrior RR2 Auto 4:07:56.0 + 1:15:50.0 10 312 Daniel Danila Elena Danila Dacia Duster RR2 Auto 4:10:22.0 + 1:18:16.0 11 133 Ioan Pausan Daniel Alin Nistor Jeep Cherokee XJ TH 1.1 B 4:35:28.6 + 1:43:22.6 12 121 Stefan Banica Andrei Benta Land Rover Discovery 3 TH 1.1 B 4:46:35.3 + 1:54:29.3 13 300 Claudiu Moresan Adrian-Lucian Lazor Nissan Terrano RR2 Auto 8:17:18.6 + 5:25:12.6 DNF 227 Mihai Dospinescu Catalin Iftemi Polaris RZR Pro R TH 4.2 DNF N/A DNF 28 Michel Dumoulin Paul Ionut Nyegre Polaris Ranger XP 900 TH 4.2 DNF N/A DNF 166 Ioan Somodean Paul Lucian Zaig Isuzu D-Max TH 1.1 B DNF N/A

Promo

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Vehicle Time Margin 1 413 Adriana Dancu Adrian Dancu Dacia Duster 3:06:31.5 Leader 2 410 Alexandru Iordache Mihaela Iordache Dacia Duster 3:25:42.0 + 19:10.5 3 415 Catalin Constantin Dumitru Andreea Ciobanu Dacia Duster 4:49:49.4 + 1:43:17.9

