Wei Han, Neels Theric dominate 2024 Taklimakan Rally

Even with their reorganisation over the spring, Kove Moto was not going to miss a beat when the 2024 Taklimakan Rally rolled around. Neels Theric and Deng Liansong, the remaining members of the factory team, won nearly all of the nine bike stages with the former claiming six en route to his first career rally raid win.

Theric, a factory rider for Kove since 2023 who has competed in the World Rally-Raid Championship, set the tone early by winning three of the first four stages (Stage #2 was cancelled for bikes after many competitors struggled on the first day) before Liansong had his time in the spotlight. The victory is the first in an major rally for Kove, whose CEO Zhang Xue departed in March and prompted a restructuring of the company; five riders raced a Kove 450 Rally, with Theric and Liansong on the new 450 Rally EX.

Off-road legend Robby Gordon and his son Max Gordon returned to China to compete in the T3 class with their burgeoning SPEED UTV brand. Max was the fastest in the Prologue and ran top ten in the category before rolling into a ditch in Stage #9. 2023 T1.2 winner Tao Pengfei pulled him out and he was unharmed, though his race was rendered null. The elder Gordon finished ninth in T3.

“The Taklimakan is very similar to a Dakar,” said Robby, a Dakar veteran. “Stages #1, #2, and #3 were were very, very, very tough. Last couple of stages really fit our vehicle. This is more of Arizona-, California-style riding. The first three days were very silty and very, very deep soft sand; I think the first three stages of the Taklimakan was tougher than the Dakar. The last couple stages were pretty easy, was kind of cool with the ice and the snow yesterday.

“Unfortunately, we got all the cars really muddy and dirty before the final special, but besides that, it was some great terrain up there, some great villages up on top of the hill. That was a lot of fun. I think it’s a good run for us. We’re very, very happy with with our result. It’s great that [the rally] has twenty years going. We’re excited to be part of it. I look forward to come back next year and competing. I think we’ll bring a big car.”

T1+, the highest subcategory in rally raid, swept the top five and occupied seven of the top ten spots. Wei Han notched his fourth Taklimakan triumph in a Red-Lined REVO, a new T1+ car introduced in late 2023; Wei has a partnership with manufacturer Red-Lined Motorsport, which entailed building a new T1+ for the 2024 Dakar in January. Sun Ping, a fellow Dakar competitor, was runner-up in a Prodrive Hunter ahead of a fleet of JJ3 cars. Unlike the foreign Prodrive and Red-Lined brands, the JJ3 is built in China by JJsport.

“This is a major win for us as a manufacturer and a particularly rewarding one. Our REVO T1+ V8 won in a super competitive field of Ultimate rally raid cars, which included 22 T1+ machines from most of the leading international manufacturers,” commented Red-Lined boss Terence Marsh. “The Taklimakan Rally is regarded as the second biggest rally raid race in the world after the Dakar, so a massive shout-out once again to Wei Han and his HanWei Motorsport team on what is a truly incredible achievement. We are extremely proud, to say the very least.”

JJ3 driver Tao Yongming briefly took the overall lead with a Stage #3 win before losing it back to Wei the next day, the latter winning despite getting stuck thrice and having to drive without a clutch. The CR6 of Zhang Huijun won Stage #9; Century Racing, another international rally raid manufacturer, also sent three of their premier CR7 T1+ cars, with Liu Yatuan scoring a top ten.

The race spanned 4,377.5 kilometres from Kashgar to Aksu. Stage #6 was cancelled due to massive sandstorms. The day before was the longest leg distance-wise at nearly 700 km as it ran along the Keriya River, while the final day was only 23.35 km in terms of timed sections as Wei and Theric iced their victories.

“There was no suspense in this stage,” Wei stated about the final leg, “but I think the biggest charm of cross-country racing is that it is always full of unknowns until the last one, so we still had to be very careful to complete the last stage today.”

Stage winners

Stage Start Finish Selective Section Distance Total Distance Car Winner Bike Winner Date 1 Kashir Maigaiti 150.66 km 397.97 km Wei Han Neels Theric 21 May 2 Maigaiti Maigaiti 200.55 km 204.26 km Wei Han N/A 22 May 3 Maigaiti Maigaiti 283.04 km 285.86 km Tao Yongming Li Hua 23 May 4 Maigaiti Moyu County 373.37 km 549 km Wei Han Neels Theric 25 May 5 Keriya River Keriya River 288.31 km 697.51 km Su Haotian Neels Theric 26 May 6 Wuqiao County Wuqiao County 285.91 km 642 km N/A N/A 27 May 7 Hotan Aksu City 122.98 km 589.73 km Wei Han Deng Liansong 29 May 8 Aksu City Aksu City 219.56 km 532.07 km Zhang Huijun Deng Liansong 30 May 9 Aksu City Wensu Grand Canyon 200.18 km 335.86 km Zhang Huijun Neels Theric 31 May 10 Wensu Grand Canyon Aksu City 23.35 km 91.83 km Zhang Guoyu Neels Theric 1 June

Class winners

Class Number Competitor Team Total Time Bike 1 Neels Theric Kove Moto 26:17:30 T1+ 117 Han Wei HanWei Motorsport 25:52:07 T1.1 102 Liu Yangui Shanxi Yunxiang Racing 29:06:58 T1.2 162 Ma Yuan Qinhuangdao Brothers Racing Team 28:07:45 T2 252 Uritunasheng Chery Racing Team 105:50:16 T3 110 Wu Zhenxuan Bell Lubricants UK Pole Sports Racing Team 34:53:31

Final results

Car

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Total Time 1 117 Han Wei Ma Li HanWei Motorsport Red-Lined REVO T1+ T1+ 25:52:07 2 106 Sun Ping Min Liao YunXiang Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 26:10:08 3 128 Fan Gaoxiang Yue Caillei Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club JJ3 T1+ T1+ 26:53:21 4 132 Tao Yongming Shen Xin Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club JJ3 T1+ T1+ 27:08:01 5 127 Lu Binglong Gao Zhenwei Duonai Shock Absorber Fleet JJ3 T1+ T1+ 27:23:16 6 162 Ma Yuan TianYu Qinhuangdao Brothers Racing Team Hard Tiger Racing EVO3 T1.2 28:07:45 7 120 Zhang Huijun Peng Yibo Chifeng Mingyuan Industrial CR6 Racing eam Century CR6 T1.2 28:19:37 8 105 Liu Yatuan Liu Sheng CR7 Racing Team Century CR7 T1+ 28L29:59 9 102 Liu Yangui Fu Xinming YunXiang Racing YunXiang Racing 4WD T1.1 29:06:58 10 111 Jiairong Pan Hongyu YunXiang Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 29:20:10 11 175 Zhang Dejin Chen Qingkai Heilongjiang Longjia Xianyue Rally TEam Century CR6 T1.2 29:55:37 12 163 Pan Jingbo Pang Zhiwang K-Man DO Wheel Hard Tiger Racing Team Hard Tiger Racing EVO3 T1.2 30:30:33 13 170 Song Kun Guo Jun Kunming Keden Group Eagle Racing Team Eagle Racing 2WD T1.2 30:54:17 14 119 Wang Mingnai Du Xuanyi Chifeng Mingyuan Industrial CR6 Racing eam Century CR6 T1.2 31:02:44 15 107 Ji Yunliang Sha He YunXiang Racing YunXiang Racing 2WD T1.2 31:16:09 16 161 Wang Peng Liu Yan Qinhuangdao Brothers Racing Team Hard Tiger Racing EVO3 T1.2 32:57:28 17 173 Li Xinyu Wang Yirong Chengde Lei Feng Songpo Xiaofengxian Hotel Racing Team Century CR6 T1.2 33:51:35 18 165 Shen Shenglei Wang Benyou K-Man DO Wheel Hard Tiger Racing Team Hard Tiger Racing EVO3 T1.2 34:17:44 19 156 Zhang Peng Tong Zhenrong CR7 Racing Team Century CR7 T1+ 34:43:21 20 110 Wu Zhenxuan Yao Bin British Bell Lubricants Extreme Sports Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 34:53:31 21 307 Wang Qingxi Guo Feng British Bell Lubricants Extreme Sports Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 27:32:57 22 113 Fei Wei Yao Yong Xinjiang Bayi Steel Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 37:37:40 23 310 Niu Yuehua Zhang Mozhen Niu Hong Hong Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 38:41:53 24 137 Lin Jie Yang Ying Xinjiang Bayi Steel Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 38:44:58 25 160 Sun Hao Wang Dongdong RZOIL Chengde Lei Feng Long Xing Tianxia Rally Team Dragon Racing 4WD T1.1 39:40:30 26 157 Zheng Weijun Ma Son Shanxi Crossborder Racing Club Toyota Hilux T1+ 46:46:26 27 185 Wang Guorui Wang Xiaofeng Shandong Longmai Racing Team SMG HW2021 T1.2 50:29:48 28 101 Pu Yungang Ma Wenke YunXiang Racing YunXiang Racing 2WD T1.2 51:10:50 29 190 Li Changbin Feng Congbiao Tangshan Mantuyou Modified Duonai Shock Absorber Fleet Trophy Truck 2WD T1.3 53:50:42 30 308 Li Yu Miao Jinhua Shaanxi Shabao Cross-Country Club Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 54:58:04 31 131 Ou Zhibin Yu Zeshun Duonai Shock Absorber Fleet Jiujiang Racing 2WD T1+ 55:38:58 32 108 Zhu Guanghai Liu Jian YunXiang Racing YunXiang Racing 2WD T1.2 56:42:50 33 138 Song Xiaolong Weng Zhiqiang Xinjiang Bayi Steel Team Mitsubishi 4WD T1.1 57:06:29 34 321 Deng Rengui Fan Lijun Jilin Zhongchi Logistics Co., Ltd. Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 57:37:49 35 121 Wang Wenlin Liu Zhigang Chongqing Zhongqi Off-Road Ningxia Southern Mall Racing Team Eagle Racing 2WD T1.2 58:25:10 36 168 Jia Hai Yuan Bin Chongqing Zhongqi Off-Road Ningxia Southern Mall Racing Team Eagle Racing 2WD T1.2 58:26:17 37 115 Zhang Guoyu Li Pengcheng YunXiang Racing YunXiang Racing 2WD T1.2 60:08:32 38 118 Qiao Xiaohua Wu Qi HanWei Motorsport SMG HW2021 T1.2 61:26:47 39 150 Zuo Xiaobing Qu Shanshun Xinjiang Bayi Steel Team Toyota Tacoma T1.1 61:41:52 40 191 Wang Xiuliang Zhang Hailong Tangshan Mantuyou Modified Duonai Shock Absorber Fleet Toyota Pickup T1+ 61:58:46 41 311 Ji Yanan Bai Zhonghua Qujing Tianfuyuan Off-Road Vehicle Club Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 62:47:12 42 129 Zhao Yuqiao Gui Haibo Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club JJ3 T1+ T1+ 64:20:07 43 139 Zhang Tianhua Lian Junjie Xinjiang Bayi Steel Team Toyota Tacoma T1.1 67:33:22 44 166 Zhang Lijing Zhong Shixin K-Man DO Wheel Hard Tiger Racing Team Hard Tiger Racing EVO3 T1.2 69:41:10 45 133 Sun Xiangyan Ma Xin Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club JJ3 T1+ T1+ 72:52:54 46 183 Wu Xiang Li Runpu Sand Lizard Shock Absorber Fleet SMG HW2021 T1.2 74:#6:08 47 309 Ding Yuanmeng Liu Yuan Niu Hong Hong Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 74:48:01 48 172 Wu Qihui Zhang Lu Chengde Lei Feng Songpo Xiaofengxian Hotel Racing Team Century CR6 T1.2 76:29:14 49 180 Zhang Libin Xie Liang Kashgar Xinjintai Racing Team Toyota Hilux T1+ 80:50:48 50 322 Uli Jimuren Zhang Xingbao Hulunbuir Canglang White Deer Racing Team Can-Am Maverick X3 T3 82:00:05 51 152 Huang Weizhi Fu Qiang JAC Pickup Team JAC T1.1 83:01:22 52 116 Liu Feilong Wang Zengdle YunXiang Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ 87:49:38 53 176 Wang Botong Miao Zhijun Henan Baitong Rally Team Jiujiang Racing 2WD T1.2 88:13:07 54 151 Peng Furen Yang Wei Qujing Tianfuyuan Off-Road Vehicle Club Toyota Hilux T1.1 91:53:47 55 188 Jian Le Liu Jintao Beijing Daxing District Master Emergency Rally Team RJ Racing T1+ T1+ 94:25:19 56 192 Wang Jiefeng Yang Jun Shaanxi Shabao Cross-Country Club Toyota Hilux T1+ 96:36:40 57 301 Robby Gordon Joanna Li Black Bear Tire SPEED UTV Team SPEED UTV El Diablo T3 100:10:38 58 186 Tao Pengfei Wang Haiyang Chery Racing Team Chery 4WD T1.1 101:15:26 59 171 Su Haotian Wang Yicheng Kunming Kedeng Group Xiongying Racing Team Xiongying Racing 2WD T1.2 102:20:57 60 252 Uritunasheng Tu Jianchun Chery Racing Team Chery 4WD T2.1 105:50:16 61 179 Zai Yong Liu Yan Aralta Desert Team Toyota Land Cruiser T1.1 109:23:48 62 158 Hu Guohua Kuang Jingen RZOIL Chengde Lei Feng Long Xing Tianxia Rally Team Dragon Racing 4WD T1.1 110:42:12 63 159 Cheng Bing He Wei Yadilongxingtianxia Rally Team Dragon Racing 4WD T1.1 114:53:28 64 189 Zhang Xuefeng Chen Limin Beijing Daxing District Master Emergency Rally Team RJ Racing T1+ T1+ 116:49:25 65 302 Max Gordon Zhao Xilai Black Bear Tire SPEED UTV Team SPEED UTV El Diablo T3 117:37:17 66 167 Yang Hongbing Jia Jun China Automobile Off-Road Ningxia Southern Mall Racing Team Xiongying Racing 2WD T1.2 120:43:56 67 303 Wang Xiang Yang Tao Black Bear Tire SPEED UTV Team SPEED UTV El Diablo T3 136:42:37 68 256 Meng Bin Huang Zhifeng Beijing Motorcade BAIC BJ40C T2.1 143:31:28 69 130 Lin Dewei Wang Yang Duonai Shock Absorber Fleet JJ3 T1+ T1+ 146:37:15 70 187 Ji Dedong Gao Wanqiang Dalian Jiuxing Mechanical Off-Road Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 146:38:53 71 255 Hu Hongde Wang Ping Beijing Automotive Team BAIC BJ40C T2.1 150:37:52 72 253 Chen Zhen Zhao Kai Beijing Motorcade BAIC BJ40C T2.1 150:59:53 73 251 Hou Hongning Xiao Heren Chery Racing Team Chery Tiggo 8 T2.1 151:21:40 74 155 Pan Dong Gao Hui Wuhan Dongsheng Speed Racing Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 151:43:01 75 193 Li Jianmin Yang Hao Shandong Longmai Racing Team SMG HW2021 T1.2 220:47:49 76 122 Liu Kun Xing Xinjian Shandong Longmai Racing Team YunXiang Racing 2WD T1.2 299:24:00 DNF 104 Wang Shilin Tian Le Henan Baitong Rally Team JJ3 T1+ T1+ DNF DNF 112 Zhang Ming Qin Xu YunXiang Racing Prodrive Hunter T1+ DNF DNF 123 Chen Feng Zhou Yuande YunXiang Racing Dragon Racing 4WD T1.1 DNF DNF 177 Liu Zhongyuan Bai Lu RZOIL Chengde Lei Feng Long Xing Tianxia Rally Team Truck 2WD T1.3 DNF DNF 181 Li Dazhi Wang Xianchen Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club SMG HW2021 T1.2 DNF

Bike