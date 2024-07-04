Valtteri Bottas is unfazed by the lack of clarity over his Formula 1 future, claiming it’s just part of the sport.

The 10-time race winner isn’t too concerned by his undecided future, and told the media ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix that it’s too early to be worried about not being part of the 2025 F1 grid.

He said: “It’s actually exciting, I mean, it’s part of the sport and we’re actually still in July. I’ve been in situations before that I’ve had to wait until September or October. So, I think we’re still in a decent situation. If you would ask me in October, if we’re in this situation, then it may be starting to get frustrating, but in July, not really.”

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, and as they prepare to become Audi in 2026, it’s unlikely that Bottas will stay with the team beyond this season with Nico Hülkenberg already confirmed and the team targeting the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Liam Lawson according to the media.

Bottas joined Sauber in 2022 after a fruitful spell with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team came to an end, where he was teammates with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. During his time with the Silver Arrows, he won 10 races and finished runner-up in the World Drivers Championship twice, in 2019 and 2020.

Bottas’ best year with Sauber was his first year in 2022, where he finished tenth in the Championship and helped the team secure sixth in the Constructors Championship alongside Zhou Guanyu.