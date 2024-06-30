Manuel Andujar wins Rally Raid San Juan in SSV debut

Manuel Andújar knows how to win on a quad, and now he knows how to win in a side-by-side vehicle.

The newly crowned World Rally-Raid Champion in the Quad category made the switch to co-driving a SSV this weekend when he entered the Campeonato Argentino de Rally Raid‘s (CaNav Rally Raid) Rally Raid San Juan. Serving as the navigator of a Can-Am Maverick driven by Juan Cruz Yacopini, their #211 narrowly edged out Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli for the UTV overall win.

Ferioli had won the W2RC’s Desafío Ruta 40 in the Open Cars class earlier in June, where Andújar clinched both the race win and the title for Quads. The former’s Maverick R barely beat Yacopini and Andújar by just four seconds in Stage #1 before they returned the favour by placing ahead of him by five minutes (second behind Leandro López, who won the Road to Dakar at the DR 40). Yacopini and Ferioli traded blows before the #211 pulling away to win with a minute and five seconds between them.

Andújar claimed the Dakar Rally for Quads in January, which ultimate became the category’s final start there as the Amaury Sport Organisation has dropped them for 2025. Feeling that running the rest of the W2RC season was pointless without Dakar to prepare for, he focused on securing the championship at the DR 40 before ending his Quad career entirely and switching to SSVs. Many of his classmates plan to jump to FIA categories as well including 2023 World Champion Laisvydas Kancius and runner-up Rodolfo Guillioli, Pablo Copetti, and Juraj Varga.

Yacopini also races in the W2RC, albeit a Toyota Hilux in the premier Ultimate category.

“It was my first experience in a UTV,” wrote Andújar on Sunday. “I was able to contribute to the team with my humble navigation but [Juan] went out and moved his hands in an incredible way to narrowly win by a minute. I want to thank the Yacopini family for giving me this opportunity and the boys Maxi, Gaby, and Gonza who worked spectacularly with the team.”

Julián Sánchez Dabin, another DR 40 class winner in Open Bikes, won the motorcycle overall ahead of Joaquín Debeljuh.

Rally Raid San Juan was the third round of the 2024 CaNav season.

Overall results

Moto

Finish Number Rider Team Class Time Margin 1 29 Julián Sánchez Dabin Max Clean Rally Team M1 8:30:17 Leader 2 4 Joaquín Debeljuh JDT Racing Team M1 8:37:12 + 6:55 3 23 Juan Cruz Carrizo JC Electricidad s.a. M2 9:18:38 + 48:21 4 22 Maximiliano Moretti AER Racing Team M2 11:22:59 + 2:52:42 5 28 Gustavo Milutín Max Clean Rally Team M1 12:01:09 + 3:30:53

Quad

Finish Number Rider Team Class Time Margin 1 68 Andres Frini Frini Quads Q1 8:53:39 Leader 2 60 José Faule Santiago Rally Raid Team Q1 9:36:50 + 43:11 3 96 Luis Verri Agronomy Rally Raid Q3 10:12;09 + 1:18:30 4 93 Silvio Toselli TnT Racing Team Q3 11:27:42 + 2:34:03 5 52 Matias Canalis MEC Team Q1 12:03:32 + 3:09:53

Auto

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 151 Francisco Diaz Peralta Adriano Di Battista PR Racing Team T2.1 8:04:00 Leader 2 153 Cristian Bertona Emiliano Bertona Bertona Rally Team T2.1 8:32:52 + 28:52 3 163 Lino Sisterna Ramiro Corvalan Sisterna Rally T1.2 8:38:31 + 34:31 4 152 Lisandro Villanova Jorge Deregibus Team Aviguri T2.1 9:06:45 + 1:02:45 5 154 José Antonio Martinez Juan Antonio Pereira Coyote Team T2.1 10:16:40 + 2:122:40 6 156 Oscar Cruz Cristian Gomez Team Alimezclas T2.1 11:05:04 + 3:01:04 7 111 Alberto Tornatore Analia Alvarez Tornatore Rally Team T1.2 17:19:02 + 9:15:02 8 155 Maximiliano Iglesias Fabricio Legnini Mannol Racing Team T2.1 17:51:09 + 9:47:09 9 112 Daniel Estigarribia Pilo Rally Pinamar T1.2 19:00:27 + 10:56:27

UTV

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 211 Juan Cruz Yacopini Manuel Andújar Yacopini Team T3.1 6:29:32 Leader 2 202 Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli Gonzalo Rinaldi Ferioli Racing Team T3.1 6:30:36 + 1:05 3 271 Leandro López Daniel Alberto López HV Racing T3.2 6:36:36 + 7:05 4 251 Omar Gandara Joaquin Wior Gandara Rally Team T3.2 7:44:30 + 1:14:59 5 257 Pablo Macua Antonela Fazzi Macua Sport Team T3.2 7:50:47 + 121:15 6 268 Ricardo Graglia Camila Graglia Cinzia Team T3.2 8:23:11 + 1:53:39 7 281 Manuel Alvarez Antiga Pablo Bustamante Charrúa – Sisterna Rally Raid Team T3.3 8:30:18 + 2:00:46 8 226 Augusto D’agostini Leonardo Ulla GM Motorsport T3.1 8:32:17 + 2:02:45 9 283 Fernando Castelblanco Andres Felipe Sanchez GM Motorsport T3.3 9:46:01 + 3:16:29 10 253 Alfredo Olmedo Daniel López Olmedo Racing Team T3.2 10:52:24 + 4:21:52 11 273 Paulo Graglia Alejandro Paug Cinzia Team T3.2 11:16:25 + 4:46:53 12 286 Ricardo Silicani Sebastián Elices LCR Team T3.3 12:23:19 + 5:53:48 DNF 210 Nicolas Zingoni Lisandro Sisterna MEC Team T3.1 DNF N/A

Navigation

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 402 Mariano Pauls Jeronimo Pauls Pauls Rally Team N2 8:52:06 Leader DNF 404 Eugenio Rosco Favre Juan Bartolini Roscoteem N2 DNF N/A

Enduro