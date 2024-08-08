Anibal Lopez dies at 42

Anibal López, a UTV racer and SCORE International race winner, died Wednesday after a motorcycle accident. He was 42 years old.

He had fallen from his motorcycle earlier in the day before being taken to Hospital General de Mexicali, where he died from his injuries. Joaquín Rodríguez Montoya, director of the CODE Off-Road series, subsequently confirmed his passing.

“He was a young entrepreneur,” said Rodríguez. “He always supported us as a sponsor. A very good pilot and loved very much by his friends.”

López won the 2022 Baja 500 and 2023 San Felipe 250 in the Pro Stock UTV category, finishing third in last season’s SCORE class championship. Halfway through the 2024 season, he was once again third in the standings with a fourth at San Felipe and fifth at the Baja 500.

He was a factory racer for Polaris Mexico, who provided him with a Polaris Turbo S for SCORE races.

“Goodbye to a true champion, a loving father, and a dear friend,” begins a statement from Polaris Mexico. “Your passing leaves a huge void in our lives, but your legacy will continue to inspire us.

“As captain of the race team, you led with courage, determination, and a passion that was contagious. Your love for the sport was only surpassed by your love for your family and friends.

“You may have crossed the finish line, but your memory will remain with us forever. We will remember your bright smile, your contagious laugh, and your unwavering support.

“Rest in peace, Anibal Lopez. May your journey be smooth and your pit stops few. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”