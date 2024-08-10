FIM mandating FRHPhe-02 helmets starting 2026

If you’re a motorcycle rider heading to the 2025 Dakar Rally with a SNELL M2015-certified helmet, cherish how its contours fit your head because you won’t be able to relive that feeling in 2026.

As the FIM enters its next phase of homologating a uniform helmet line called FRHPhe-02, 2025 will be the final year that other models can be used in off-road series like the World Rally-Raid Championship, FIM Bajas World Cup, and Sand Races World Cup. Certain off-road disciplines like Trial, pedelec electric bikes, side-by-side vehicles (which generally fall under FIA jurisdiction though the FIM also oversees some at Bajas), and those attempting land speed records are exempt.

FRHPhe-02 is the second stage of the FIM’s standardised helmet-making process; FRHPhe is an acronym standing for “FIM Racing Homologation Programme for Helmets”. The first, named FRHPhe-01, began in June 2019 for MotoGP before expanding to all circuit racing series at the start of 2020. The second phase launched in November 2022 to focus on off-road disciplines like rally and motocross.

The first FRHPhe-02 helmets became available for customers in 2024 and will be “strongly recommended” in 2025 before becoming mandatory for 2026 onwards. 6D Helmets and LS2 Helmets are the approved manufacturers for off-road to date, with the former presenting the ATR-3 model while the latter has the X-Force Pro; Arai Helmet‘s RX-7V FIM Racing #2 is the phase two helmet for circuit disciplines. The X-Force was the first off-road helmet to be homologated, achieving the designation in November 2023, before the ATR-3 did so in mid-July.

“As our helmet has become more and more known worldwide for its safety technology and exceptional performance record, it was important that we are prepared for 2026 with the third generation of our ATR off-road competition helmet,” said 6D Helmets CEO Bob Weber. “We applaud the FIM for its efforts in requiring safer helmets for its participants and look forward to working more closely with the international market in the future.”

Currently, rally raiders are also permitted to use helmets that have Economic Community of Europe grade 22.06, Japanese JIS T 8133, and SNELL certifications. Rally2, Rally3, and Quad riders have slightly more lenience for 2025 as they are amateur categories unlike the factory-based RallyGP.

Credit: FIM

FRHPhe-02 standards are naturally more stringent than its predecessors, having to meet international standards after being subject to various tests. One evaluation involves throwing the helmet against different types of anvils and gauging the damage to between nine and thirteen of twenty-two marked locations on the helmet. In the opposite direction, sharp objects are also launched at ther helmet to see if they can penetrate the shell. Other tests include seeing how easy it is to remove the cheek pads and the use of mathematical formulas to calculate the risk of skull fracture and brain injury.

“Being the first helmet manufacturer to get the FIM homologation under the FRHPhe-02, for a pure MX helmet as our MX 703-1, shows our commitment to the FIM’s evolution of this programme and our plans for the coming future, which is to become a top player in the MX world too,” commented LS2 Helmets CEO Giuseppe Porcu. “Congratulations to our R&D department and a big thank you to FIM.”

The 2025 Dakar Rally begins on 3 January.