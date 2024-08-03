Polaris reveals 2025 RZR Pro lineup, hopes to “push boundaries of style and performance”

Polaris Off-Road Vehicles unveiled the 2025 Polaris RZR Pro family on Thursday, making upgrades to their long-running lineup with emphasis on driver comfort by redesigning the interior. Shipping will begin in August 2025.

The flagship RZR Pro R, the racing version of which has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years as the top UTV brand in SCORE International today and the reigning Dakar Rally SSV winner, introduces dual retractor harness system to better help the passenger adjust their seating. The Pro R Ultimate trim also has a new subwoofer system with front and rear speakers courtesy of Rockford Fosgate as well as heating and ventilation within the seats.

All Pro models, including the RZR Pro S (formerly called Turbo R) and RZR Pro XP, have a new dashboard, upgraded seating that better moulds to the passenger’s form, and fresh cabin air intakes that Polaris hopes to patent. Their doors now include a double latch and door seal model, while the RZR fang headlight has returned.

The performance has naturally received a round of upgrades as is tradition for new production vehicles, though they generally remain the same. For example, the 2025 Pro R still uses the 225-horsepower ProStar Fury 2.0 engine, which is the same as those used by Polaris Factory Racing in SCORE and Sébastien Loeb Racing in rally raids. The Pro S and Pro XP both use a 181-hp turbocharged motor, while the latter has adopted the Pro S’ transmission and lower gear to help it go uphill.

“With the 2025 RZR Pro lineup, we’re continuing to improve the rider experience and push the boundaries of style and performance,” commented Polaris general manager and vice president Reid Wilson. “This lineup is an example of our relentless attention to detail and our commitment to delivering the very best to our customers by enhancing every aspect of the RZR experience.”

Polaris has also added over 120 accessories such as a selection of bumpers and audio systems.

All three models will be available in two- and four-seat versions. The Pro S and Pro XP feature a Sport, Premium, and Ultimate options while the Pro R will be in Sport and Ultimate trim.

In the grand scheme of things, Polaris’ upgrades to the line are fairly muted compared to the revamp that rival Bombardier Recreational Products did last year with its new Can-Am Maverick R. Of course, given Polaris’ success in recent years as PFR dominates the UTV scene in SCORE while a rally model shined at the world’s toughest rally raid, why fix what isn’t broken?