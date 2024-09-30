ATCL indefinitely pauses Lebanese national championships

With fighting between Israel and Hezbollah expected to escalate, the Automobile et Touring Club du Liban announced last Wednesday that all racing series in Lebanon have been put on hold.

The ATCL is Lebanon’s FIA member club, overseeing auto racing events in the country, with its most popular disciplines being drifitng and time attack. The most recent event held under ATCL sanction was the Lebanese Speed Test Championship in Ballouneh, located near the capital of Beirut, roughly a week before the suspension of activities.

“Deu to unforeseen circumstances / safety concerns, the national motorsport calendar is hereby suspended until further notice,” begins a 25 September letter from ATCL board of directors member Imad Lahoud, who also serves as president of the FIA Rally Commission. “We will provide updates as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The announcement came a week after a wave of pager explosions orchestrated by Israel targeting Hezbollah members, killing forty-two people. A wave of Israeli airstrikes followed, one of which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah two days after the ATCL release. Since Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces has launched raids across the border ahead of a potential invasion.

Although Israel and Hezbollah, the latter the dominant political and military faction in Lebanon, have long been at conflict with each other, it escalated substantially in the wake of the war in Gaza that began last October. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has fired artillery into Israeli territory and vice versa, resulting in military and civilian casualties.

The fighting in the region has caused significant repercussions that extend to motorsport. On an international level, the FIA and FIM Bajas Cups had their 2023 seasons cut short when the Jordan Baja was cancelled due to the war being so close, though the 2024 edition is expected to proceed as planned. National flags were also removed from competitors’ vehicles at the Dakar Rally in January, which takes place in Saudi Arabia.

With exceptions like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the broader FIA typically avoids making statements or policy related to conflicts.