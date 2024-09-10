FAU greenlights racing in Ukraine under martial law

The sound of race cars will once again permeate Ukraine’s circuits. New Automobile Federation of Ukraine rules came into effect on Friday that will allow organisers to hold motorsport events in the country, provided they receive a referral from their discipline’s FAU committee and approval from the regional military administration in which the race is held.

The FAU was able to refine its policies after kart races and hillclimbs were successfully held in the spring and summer despite being under martial law. The national Ukrainian Karting Championship re-launched, with one round in June being held in Poltava at the Ltava sports facility where the kart track is named after Volodymyr Chernysh, a local driver who raced in the series before being killed in action last September near Bakhmut. The Ukraine Forest Challenge Kyiv, Ukrainian Hillclimb Cup, and various local automobile clubs have also hosted races to raise money and buy equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Martial law had sidelined Ukrainian motorsport series since its imposition immediately following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. On 5 June 2023, the Ministry of Youth and Sports outlined “additional measures” that would permit sporting events to take place under the circumstances, which the FAU stated race promoters “must ensure compliance with”.

The ministry requires the event organiser to meet with officials such as the venue operator and deputies of the State Emergency Service and National Police, with whom they are to give estimates on the number of people taking part. While matches and races are held behind closed doors, the police will scout out the venue before the start for any potential threats.

Given the obvious threat of a Russian attack, the track or stadium must have a suitable shelter within a 500-metre radius for everyone to take cover, as well as an action plan with proper evacuation procedure. Diagrams of evacuation routes must be placed around the venue. All competitors must undergo briefings beforehand on what to do should an attack occur.

If it happens, the announcer will declare, “Attention! Air raid alarm! Please proceed to the shelter!” From there, officials must halt the event before ordering everyone to safety. Once the alert is over, the head official will decide when or if to resume the competition.

Given the military applications for driving vehicles, the FAU has been proactive in supporting the Ukrainian military while balancing it with their usual racing matters. In November, the federation held a seminar to train officials on how to organise races during martial law, including safety around explosives and land mines along with first aid; the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade attended the event as guest speakers. Rally and off-road drivers have also been tasked by the FAU since January to help train soldiers in driving on the frontlines.