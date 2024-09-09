The three-race Jordan 4×4 Championship came to a close Friday along the Panorama Dead Sea Complex. As was the case in the first two rounds, Palestinian drivers showed up in what they feel is a major morale boon amidst the ongoing war in their home country.

The Jeep Wrangler of Wisam Khalilieh and co-driver Serri Handal was the fastest car overall to win the Pro class, while Amjad Hananeh and Emad Hananeh finished runner-up in their Kia Sorento to complete a Palestinian 1–2 finish. Khalilieh had finished third at the season opener in February but missed the second round in July as he was working on upgrading the vehicle.

“This is something to be proud of,” he told Palestine TV Youth & Sports. “When you work hard on something and end up in first place, it feels great.”

Jordan’s Feras Al-Mousa and Husam Al-Ajouri joined them on the podium in their Toyota 4Runner. Al-Mousa commented, “Those guys came from Palestine, and their cars are impressively modified, really strong vehicles.”

The Palestinian Motor Sport & Motorcycle Federation remarked that “despite the ongoing war on our beloved homeland, the determination of our off-road racing heroes to win remains.” The federation, as the country’s FIA and FIM representative, released similar statements following the other two races. Days before the finale, the PMSMF began taking direct humanitarian action by sending 4×4 vehicles into Tulkarm with food and supplies for civilians.

“Everything was great and went smoothly. I’d like to thank the Palestinian Federation for their effort and the Jordanian Federation as well,” added Amer Zaher, head of the Palestinian 4×4 Team. “This is an international competition. Every year, we come here to participate in three or four races depending on the Jordanian schedule. It is like an outlet for us, and we always achieve top results.”

Pro was the only class without an all-Jordanian podium. Semi-Pro went further with Toyota Hiluxes sweeping the top three, Waleed Mheirat and Nasser Al-Khalaileh beating out Saad Hanandeh and Mohammed Al-Zoubi as well as Abdul Rahman Mubarak and Ismael Al-Mughrabi. The Amateur side saw the Toyota Tacoma of Tareq Mamkegh and Yanal Kazan hold off an onslaught of Jeep Grand Cherokees piloted by Hamzeh Baja/Abdul Hamid Bazadogh and Mohannad Abdullah and Elias Shawash.