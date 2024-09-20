World Rally-Raid Championship

RBI Sport introduces The ROCK Trophy, Baja Europe for 2025 calendar

Credit: CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team

RBI Sport has created two new races to complement their returning slate in 2025. Besides the returning Rallye Breslau and Fenix Rally, the organisers will open with The ROCK Trophy for Extreme vehicles in Romania and the Baja Europe for Cross-Country competitors in Poland.

The ROCK Trophy will take place over five legs in April, intended for heavy-duty vehicles in a rock crawling-like environment similar to Ultra4. Cars built before 1995 will take part under the Legends subcategory. The race fills the void in Romania left by the Balkan Offroad Rallye, which was normally the final race of the year for RBI but cancelled for 2024.

Baja Europe was held for the first and only time in October 2019 in Żagań, Poland. Newly revived for 2025, the race is intended for Cross-Country cars, bikes, quads, and trucks. Held over two stages along with a Prologue, it will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Rallye Breslau as both events are on the military training grounds at Żagań.

Rallye Breslau, the largest amateur off-road race in Europe, celebrated its thirtieth anniversary in 2024. As is tradition, it will start in Żagań before heading to another army polygon at Drawsko Training Ground. For 2025, the race will have online servers to help competitors communicate with each other more efficiently. It is the lone round of the four in which Cross-Country and Extreme classes are invited.

The Fenix Rally is the only RBI event outside of Europe, held in Tunisia. Although usually held in the spring, it was moved to October for 2025 due to severe weather; heavy rain forced the fourth stage of the 2024 race to be called off. The move also provides an additional opportunity for those preparing for the Dakar Rally to gain desert rally experience.

“My heart starts beating fast when I think of how I stepped into the off-road sport,” said RBI Sport CEO Alex Kovachev. “These memories are so stunning and alive even if many years have past. The trophies back at that time forged me as a fighter, as an adventurer but also as a fair team player. The off-road reveals these priceless personal values that one can hardly know if living a calm and decent life. The extreme grew in me confidence, respect and gratitude and it has become my philosophy and my family.”

2025 RBI Sport schedule

#RaceClassLocationDate
1The ROCK TrophyExtremeRomania6–11 April
2Baja EuropeCross-CountryPoland1–4 May
3Rallye BreslauCross-Country, Extreme, DiscoveryPoland22–27 June
4Fenix RallyCross-Country, DiscoveryTunisia29 October – 6 November
