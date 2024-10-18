World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Ultimate, W2RC in Dacia’s debut

By
5 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The highly anticipated Dacia Sandrider had a début for the ages when Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb finished 1–2 at the Rallye du Maroc, the former clinching his third consecutive World Rally-Raid Championship in the process.

Al-Attiyah entered the season finale with a 25-point advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi. He ran every round prior to Morocco in the Prodrive Hunter before switching to the Sandrider, Prodrive’s newest rally project and Renault’s return to the discipline (a Hunter was still present in Morocco with Marcos Baumgart, who narrowly missed the top ten by two and a half minutes).

While Al-Attiyah led the charge in his title pursuit, there were growing pains among his fellow Sandriders. Disaster almost struck Loeb from the start when the former crashed into a ditch in the Prologue. Cristina Gutiérrez narrowly avoided the same fate, but a mechanical failure in Stage #3 knocked her out of contention.

Fortunately for Loeb, Prologue times do not count towards the final result for FIA categories, and he eventually regained his footing with two stage wins. At the front, Al-Attiyah claimed Stage #1 and never lost the overall lead as he finished on the stage podium in four of five days, with a sixth on the last day to cap off his title.

Al-Rajhi won the penultimate leg, but had to make up over twenty-one minutes on the last day to have a shot. Obviously an impossible task unless Al-Attiyah retired, he ended up finishing fifteenth in Stage #5 to settle for second in points as he did in 2023.

Al-Attiyah remains the only driver to win the World Rally-Raid Championship since its inception in 2022. The title is also his fourth in a row at the international rally raid level after claiming the predecessor FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies the year prior. His navigator Édouard Boulanger, despite joining him midseason, also claimed the co-drivers’ championship for the first time.

“It feels so good to get my seventh win here at Rallye du Maroc,” said Al-Attiyah. “Also to win the FIA World Championship for the third time feels great. On top of everything it’s a win for Dacia in our first rally.”

Loeb’s Stage #5 win propelled him past the Minis of Guillaume de Mévius and Guerlain Chicherit for second behind Al-Attiyah. It is his best Rallye du Maroc finish.

“This is our first rally with Dacia and we’re first and second so that shows we have a really competitive car,” Loeb stated.

De Mévius and Chicherit joined X-raid Team starting at Morocco in a surprise defection from Overdrive Racing. It didn’t take long for either of them to get used to the new Mini JCW Rally 3.0i, with Chicherit winning the Prologue and running third behind de Mévius for much of the rally before retiring on the last day due to damage. His team-mate lost the runner-up spot to Loeb in Stage #5 to a broken engine belt that cost him twelve minutes.

X-raid colleague João Ferreira sacrificed time to help de Mévius, but managed to finish top ten in ninth.

“The engine ran without any problems and we showed that the Mini has great potential,” said X-raid boss Sven Quandt. “Guerlain also did a great job and achieved fantastic stage results. Guillaume had a strong rally. He secured third place on his first outing in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. Thanks also to João, who stopped to help. He can be very satisfied with his first desert rally in the Mini.”

Lucas Moraes won Stage #3 en route to a tenth to seal his third-place ranking in the championship. Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Seth Quintero rounded out the top five to conclude his Ultimate rookie season with a sixth. The duo and Al-Rajhi’s Overdrive Hilux helped lift Toyota to their third consecutive manufacturers’ title over Prodrive.

Besides Chicherit, nine other competitors in the Ultimate class retired. Aliyyah Koloc, who made her return to action after recovering from surgery in July, rolled into a ditch in Stage #3; Chicherit nearly crashed into the same hole but managed to jump over it after accelerating at full speed.

With the Rallye du Maroc doubling as the W2RC’s season finale and a dress rehearsal for the 2025 Dakar Rally, many teams placed emphasis on the latter like Al-Attiyah’s Dacia colleagues and X-raid. Pau Navarro finished thirteenth in his début for Past-Racing, while 2023 W2RC Quad champion Laisvydas Kancius was twenty-third as the navigator for Gintas Petrus.

Ultimate overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamClassTimeMargin
1200Nasser Al-AttiyahÉdouard BoulangerDacia SandridersT1+14:26:34Leader
2219Sébastien Loeb*Fabian LurquinDacia SandridersT1+14:31:44+ 5:10
3206Guillaume de MéviusMathieu BaumelX-raid Mini JCW TeamT1+14:40:19+ 13:45
4201Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingT1+14:50:04+ 23:30
5207Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzToyota Gazoo RacingT1+14:56:05+ 29:31
6209Martin ProkopViktor ChytkaORLEN JIPOCAR TeamT1+15:13:50+ 47:16
7208Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovOverdrive RacingT1+15:21:19+ 54:45
8215Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel OliverasOverdrive RacingT1+15:24:57+ 58:23
9210João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroX-raid Mini JCW TeamT1+15:30:20+ 1:03:46
10202Lucas MoraesArmand MonleónToyota Gazoo RacingT1+15:47:39+ 1:21:05
11211Marcos BaumgartKleber CinceaX Rally TeamT1+15:50:14+ 1:23:40
12222Isidre Esteve*José Maria VillalobosRepsol Toyota Rally TeamT1+16:11:38+ 1:45:04
13218Pau NavarroAlejandro LópezPast-RacingT1+16:44:23+ 2:17:49
14224Hernán Garcés*Juan Pablo LatrachOverdrive RacingT1+16:46:08+ 2:19:34
15229Eugenio AmosPaolo CeciMD Rallye SportT1.216:52:54+ 2:26:20
16231Zi Yunliang*Sha HeYunXiang RacingT1+17:04:13+ 2:37:39
17246Nandu Jubany*Marc SolàMD Rallye SportT1.217:21:12+ 2:54:38
18232Benoit Fretin*Cédric DupleYDEO CompetitionT1.217:33:00+ 3:06:26
19241David Gerard*Pascal DelacourNominoe Aventures MD RallyeT1.217:49:18+ 3:22:44
20230Maik Willems*Marcel SnijdersBastion Hotels Dakar TeamT1+18:43:45+ 4:17:11
21237Mike van Eikeren*Jasper RiezebosMP RallysportT1.219:46:38+ 5:20:04
22248Vincent Vroninks*Dave BerghmansRed-Lined MotorsportT1.119:58:47+ 5:32:13
23233Gintas Petrus*Laisvydas KanciusPetrus Racing TeamT1.220:12:01+ 5:45:27
24250Koen Wauters*Kurt KeysersFeryn Dakar SportT1.120:36:57+ 6:10:23
25245Nicolas Delencre*Jonathan LurquinDunbeeT1.220:43:45+ 6:17:11
26239Magdalena Zajac*Błażej CzekanProxcars TME Rally TeamT1.121:07:51+ 6:41:17
27235Tomasz Baranowski*Konrad DudzinskiFinarto RacingT1.122:15:34+ 7:49:00
28240Benoit Maurice*Frédéric GanacheObjectif DunesT1.222:28:18+ 8:01:44
29242Frédéric Chesneau*Lionel RomaninSkybox Rally-RaidT1.222:47:02+ 8:20:28
30212Cristina Gutiérrez*Pablo MorenoDacia SandridersT1+35:48:40+ 21:22:06
DNF205Guerlain ChicheritAlexandre WinocqX-raid Mini JCW TeamT1+DNFN/A
DNF221Martin Kaczmarski*Xavier PanseriOverdrive RacingT1+DNFN/A
DNF223Aliyyah KolocSébastien DelaunayBuggyra ZM RacingT1+DNFN/A
DNF226Daniel Alonso*Candido CarreraPast-RacingT1+DNFN/A
DNF227Rik Van Den Brink*Hendrik Gerardus HeimansSerradori Racing TeamT1+DNFN/A
DNF228Guoyu Zhang*Wang YichengYunXiang RacingT1+DNFN/A
DNF234Jean-Luc CeccaldiDelphine DelfinoJLC RacingT1.2DNFN/A
DNF236Jean-Rémy Bergounhe*Pascal LarroqueMD Rallye SportT1.2DNFN/A
DNF244Gérard Tramoni*Didier BelivierTeam 100% SUD OUESTT1.2DNFN/A
DNF249Sam Heyvaert*Krzysztof ZoltyRed-Lined MotorsportT1.1DNFN/A
DSQ214Mathieu SerradoriLoïc MinaudierSerradori Racing TeamT1+DSQN/A
* – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

Ultimate stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueGuerlain Chicherit17:18
Stage #1Nasser Al-Attiyah2:10:09
Stage #2Lucas Moraes3:04:57
Stage #3Sébastien Loeb*3:17:57
Stage #4Yazeed Al-Rajhi3:06:51
Stage #5Sébastien Loeb*2:31:22

W2RC standings

Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Nasser Al-Attiyah207Leader
2Yazeed Al-Rajhi160– 47
3Lucas Moraes117– 90
T-4Carlos Sainz100– 107
T-4Guillaume de Mévius100– 107
6Seth Quintero81– 126
7Guerlain Chicherit69– 138
8Rokas Baciuška60– 147
9Denis Krotov59– 148
10Martin Prokop51– 156
11João Ferreira44– 163
12Cristian Baumgart34– 173
13Austin Jones33– 174
14Mathieu Serradori32– 175
15Nicolás Cavigliasso28– 179
16Juan Cruz Yacopini25– 182
17Sebastián Halpern24– 183
T-18Saood Variawa22– 185
T-18Dania Akeel22– 185
20Marcos Baumgart17– 190
21Yasir Seaidan16– 191
22Mattias Ekström15– 192
23Eryk Goczał14– 193
T-24Stéphane Peterhansel13– 194
T-24Mitch Guthrie13– 194
26Sebastián Guayasamín11– 196
27Marcelo Gastaldi10– 197
T-28Pau Navarro9– 198
T-28Ricardo Ramilo9– 198
T-28Marek Goczał9– 198
T-31Ricardo Porém8– 199
T-31Rebecca Busi8– 199
33Aliyyah Koloc6– 201
34Mário Franco5– 202
T-35Sara Price4– 203
T-35Eugenio Amos4– 203
37Krzysztof Hołowczyc3– 204
T-38Claude Fournier2– 205
T-38Michał Goczał2– 205
40Lionel Baud1– 206

Co-drivers’ standings

RankCo-DriverPointsMargin
1Édouard Boulanger197Leader
2Timo Gottschalk160– 37
3Armand Monleón117– 80
4Dennis Zenz81– 116
5Lucas Cruz76– 121
6Xavier Panseri65– 132
7Alex Winocq64– 133
8Konstantin Zhiltsov59– 138
9Mathieu Baumel58– 139
10Viktor Chytka51– 146
11Filipe Palmeiro44– 153
12Oriol Vidal43– 154
13Álex Haro38– 159
14Loïc Minaudier32– 165
15Valentina Pertegarini28– 169
16Oriol Mena26– 171
T-17Gustavo Gugelmin25– 172
T-17Daniel Oliveiras25– 172
19Bernardo Graue24– 173
20Sébastien Delaunay23– 174
T-21François Cazalet22– 175
T-21Stéphane Duplé22– 175
23Kleber Kincea17– 180
24Alberto Andreotti16– 181
25Emil Bergkvist15– 182
26Kellon Walch13– 184
T-27Michaël Metge11– 186
T-27Fernando Acosta11– 186
29Carlos Sachs10– 187
T-30Andreas Schulz9– 188
T-30Fausto Mota9– 188
T-30Maciej Marton9– 188
T-33Luís Marques8– 189
T-33Sergio Lafuente8– 189
T-35Adrien Metge5– 192
T-35João Serôdio5– 192
T-37Paolo Ceci4– 193
T-37Jeremy Gray4– 193
39Łukasz Kurzeja3– 194
T-40Serge Gounon2– 195
T-40Diego Ortega2– 195
42Lucie Baud1– 196

Manufacturers’ standings

RankManufacturerPointsMargin
1Toyota227Leader
2Prodrive190– 37
3Mini137– 90
4Audi76– 151
Share
Avatar photo
3963 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Championships decided in Stage 5

By
2 Mins read
The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship officially came to a close Friday with the fifth and final leg of the Rallye du Maroc.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Jean-Loup Lepan undergoing treatment for haemopneumothorax

By
1 Mins read
Jean-Loup Lepan had a hard fall during Stage 2 of the Rallye du Maroc, resulting in multiple fractures and haemopneumothorax that required intensive care. He was brought home to France on Friday.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: EnergyLandia Team fined for liquid waste dumping

By
2 Mins read
For the second year in a row, the FIA has punished EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team for an environmental infraction. In this case, two team members were spotted dumping waste water into the desert, netting the team a €15,000 fine.