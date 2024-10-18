2024 Rallye du Maroc: Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Ultimate, W2RC in Dacia’s debut

The highly anticipated Dacia Sandrider had a début for the ages when Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb finished 1–2 at the Rallye du Maroc, the former clinching his third consecutive World Rally-Raid Championship in the process.

Al-Attiyah entered the season finale with a 25-point advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi. He ran every round prior to Morocco in the Prodrive Hunter before switching to the Sandrider, Prodrive’s newest rally project and Renault’s return to the discipline (a Hunter was still present in Morocco with Marcos Baumgart, who narrowly missed the top ten by two and a half minutes).

While Al-Attiyah led the charge in his title pursuit, there were growing pains among his fellow Sandriders. Disaster almost struck Loeb from the start when the former crashed into a ditch in the Prologue. Cristina Gutiérrez narrowly avoided the same fate, but a mechanical failure in Stage #3 knocked her out of contention.

Fortunately for Loeb, Prologue times do not count towards the final result for FIA categories, and he eventually regained his footing with two stage wins. At the front, Al-Attiyah claimed Stage #1 and never lost the overall lead as he finished on the stage podium in four of five days, with a sixth on the last day to cap off his title.

Al-Rajhi won the penultimate leg, but had to make up over twenty-one minutes on the last day to have a shot. Obviously an impossible task unless Al-Attiyah retired, he ended up finishing fifteenth in Stage #5 to settle for second in points as he did in 2023.

Al-Attiyah remains the only driver to win the World Rally-Raid Championship since its inception in 2022. The title is also his fourth in a row at the international rally raid level after claiming the predecessor FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies the year prior. His navigator Édouard Boulanger, despite joining him midseason, also claimed the co-drivers’ championship for the first time.

“It feels so good to get my seventh win here at Rallye du Maroc,” said Al-Attiyah. “Also to win the FIA World Championship for the third time feels great. On top of everything it’s a win for Dacia in our first rally.”

Loeb’s Stage #5 win propelled him past the Minis of Guillaume de Mévius and Guerlain Chicherit for second behind Al-Attiyah. It is his best Rallye du Maroc finish.

“This is our first rally with Dacia and we’re first and second so that shows we have a really competitive car,” Loeb stated.

De Mévius and Chicherit joined X-raid Team starting at Morocco in a surprise defection from Overdrive Racing. It didn’t take long for either of them to get used to the new Mini JCW Rally 3.0i, with Chicherit winning the Prologue and running third behind de Mévius for much of the rally before retiring on the last day due to damage. His team-mate lost the runner-up spot to Loeb in Stage #5 to a broken engine belt that cost him twelve minutes.

X-raid colleague João Ferreira sacrificed time to help de Mévius, but managed to finish top ten in ninth.

“The engine ran without any problems and we showed that the Mini has great potential,” said X-raid boss Sven Quandt. “Guerlain also did a great job and achieved fantastic stage results. Guillaume had a strong rally. He secured third place on his first outing in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. Thanks also to João, who stopped to help. He can be very satisfied with his first desert rally in the Mini.”

Lucas Moraes won Stage #3 en route to a tenth to seal his third-place ranking in the championship. Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Seth Quintero rounded out the top five to conclude his Ultimate rookie season with a sixth. The duo and Al-Rajhi’s Overdrive Hilux helped lift Toyota to their third consecutive manufacturers’ title over Prodrive.

Besides Chicherit, nine other competitors in the Ultimate class retired. Aliyyah Koloc, who made her return to action after recovering from surgery in July, rolled into a ditch in Stage #3; Chicherit nearly crashed into the same hole but managed to jump over it after accelerating at full speed.

With the Rallye du Maroc doubling as the W2RC’s season finale and a dress rehearsal for the 2025 Dakar Rally, many teams placed emphasis on the latter like Al-Attiyah’s Dacia colleagues and X-raid. Pau Navarro finished thirteenth in his début for Past-Racing, while 2023 W2RC Quad champion Laisvydas Kancius was twenty-third as the navigator for Gintas Petrus.

Ultimate overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Édouard Boulanger Dacia Sandriders T1+ 14:26:34 Leader 2 219 Sébastien Loeb* Fabian Lurquin Dacia Sandriders T1+ 14:31:44 + 5:10 3 206 Guillaume de Mévius Mathieu Baumel X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 14:40:19 + 13:45 4 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing T1+ 14:50:04 + 23:30 5 207 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 14:56:05 + 29:31 6 209 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN JIPOCAR Team T1+ 15:13:50 + 47:16 7 208 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing T1+ 15:21:19 + 54:45 8 215 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveras Overdrive Racing T1+ 15:24:57 + 58:23 9 210 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 15:30:20 + 1:03:46 10 202 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 15:47:39 + 1:21:05 11 211 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team T1+ 15:50:14 + 1:23:40 12 222 Isidre Esteve* José Maria Villalobos Repsol Toyota Rally Team T1+ 16:11:38 + 1:45:04 13 218 Pau Navarro Alejandro López Past-Racing T1+ 16:44:23 + 2:17:49 14 224 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach Overdrive Racing T1+ 16:46:08 + 2:19:34 15 229 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci MD Rallye Sport T1.2 16:52:54 + 2:26:20 16 231 Zi Yunliang* Sha He YunXiang Racing T1+ 17:04:13 + 2:37:39 17 246 Nandu Jubany* Marc Solà MD Rallye Sport T1.2 17:21:12 + 2:54:38 18 232 Benoit Fretin* Cédric Duple YDEO Competition T1.2 17:33:00 + 3:06:26 19 241 David Gerard* Pascal Delacour Nominoe Aventures MD Rallye T1.2 17:49:18 + 3:22:44 20 230 Maik Willems* Marcel Snijders Bastion Hotels Dakar Team T1+ 18:43:45 + 4:17:11 21 237 Mike van Eikeren* Jasper Riezebos MP Rallysport T1.2 19:46:38 + 5:20:04 22 248 Vincent Vroninks* Dave Berghmans Red-Lined Motorsport T1.1 19:58:47 + 5:32:13 23 233 Gintas Petrus* Laisvydas Kancius Petrus Racing Team T1.2 20:12:01 + 5:45:27 24 250 Koen Wauters* Kurt Keysers Feryn Dakar Sport T1.1 20:36:57 + 6:10:23 25 245 Nicolas Delencre* Jonathan Lurquin Dunbee T1.2 20:43:45 + 6:17:11 26 239 Magdalena Zajac* Błażej Czekan Proxcars TME Rally Team T1.1 21:07:51 + 6:41:17 27 235 Tomasz Baranowski* Konrad Dudzinski Finarto Racing T1.1 22:15:34 + 7:49:00 28 240 Benoit Maurice* Frédéric Ganache Objectif Dunes T1.2 22:28:18 + 8:01:44 29 242 Frédéric Chesneau* Lionel Romanin Skybox Rally-Raid T1.2 22:47:02 + 8:20:28 30 212 Cristina Gutiérrez* Pablo Moreno Dacia Sandriders T1+ 35:48:40 + 21:22:06 DNF 205 Guerlain Chicherit Alexandre Winocq X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 221 Martin Kaczmarski* Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 223 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 226 Daniel Alonso* Candido Carrera Past-Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 227 Rik Van Den Brink* Hendrik Gerardus Heimans Serradori Racing Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 228 Guoyu Zhang* Wang Yicheng YunXiang Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 234 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi Delphine Delfino JLC Racing T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 236 Jean-Rémy Bergounhe* Pascal Larroque MD Rallye Sport T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 244 Gérard Tramoni* Didier Belivier Team 100% SUD OUEST T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 249 Sam Heyvaert* Krzysztof Zolty Red-Lined Motorsport T1.1 DNF N/A DSQ 214 Mathieu Serradori Loïc Minaudier Serradori Racing Team T1+ DSQ N/A * – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

Ultimate stage winners

W2RC standings

Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah 207 Leader 2 Yazeed Al-Rajhi 160 – 47 3 Lucas Moraes 117 – 90 T-4 Carlos Sainz 100 – 107 T-4 Guillaume de Mévius 100 – 107 6 Seth Quintero 81 – 126 7 Guerlain Chicherit 69 – 138 8 Rokas Baciuška 60 – 147 9 Denis Krotov 59 – 148 10 Martin Prokop 51 – 156 11 João Ferreira 44 – 163 12 Cristian Baumgart 34 – 173 13 Austin Jones 33 – 174 14 Mathieu Serradori 32 – 175 15 Nicolás Cavigliasso 28 – 179 16 Juan Cruz Yacopini 25 – 182 17 Sebastián Halpern 24 – 183 T-18 Saood Variawa 22 – 185 T-18 Dania Akeel 22 – 185 20 Marcos Baumgart 17 – 190 21 Yasir Seaidan 16 – 191 22 Mattias Ekström 15 – 192 23 Eryk Goczał 14 – 193 T-24 Stéphane Peterhansel 13 – 194 T-24 Mitch Guthrie 13 – 194 26 Sebastián Guayasamín 11 – 196 27 Marcelo Gastaldi 10 – 197 T-28 Pau Navarro 9 – 198 T-28 Ricardo Ramilo 9 – 198 T-28 Marek Goczał 9 – 198 T-31 Ricardo Porém 8 – 199 T-31 Rebecca Busi 8 – 199 33 Aliyyah Koloc 6 – 201 34 Mário Franco 5 – 202 T-35 Sara Price 4 – 203 T-35 Eugenio Amos 4 – 203 37 Krzysztof Hołowczyc 3 – 204 T-38 Claude Fournier 2 – 205 T-38 Michał Goczał 2 – 205 40 Lionel Baud 1 – 206

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Points Margin 1 Édouard Boulanger 197 Leader 2 Timo Gottschalk 160 – 37 3 Armand Monleón 117 – 80 4 Dennis Zenz 81 – 116 5 Lucas Cruz 76 – 121 6 Xavier Panseri 65 – 132 7 Alex Winocq 64 – 133 8 Konstantin Zhiltsov 59 – 138 9 Mathieu Baumel 58 – 139 10 Viktor Chytka 51 – 146 11 Filipe Palmeiro 44 – 153 12 Oriol Vidal 43 – 154 13 Álex Haro 38 – 159 14 Loïc Minaudier 32 – 165 15 Valentina Pertegarini 28 – 169 16 Oriol Mena 26 – 171 T-17 Gustavo Gugelmin 25 – 172 T-17 Daniel Oliveiras 25 – 172 19 Bernardo Graue 24 – 173 20 Sébastien Delaunay 23 – 174 T-21 François Cazalet 22 – 175 T-21 Stéphane Duplé 22 – 175 23 Kleber Kincea 17 – 180 24 Alberto Andreotti 16 – 181 25 Emil Bergkvist 15 – 182 26 Kellon Walch 13 – 184 T-27 Michaël Metge 11 – 186 T-27 Fernando Acosta 11 – 186 29 Carlos Sachs 10 – 187 T-30 Andreas Schulz 9 – 188 T-30 Fausto Mota 9 – 188 T-30 Maciej Marton 9 – 188 T-33 Luís Marques 8 – 189 T-33 Sergio Lafuente 8 – 189 T-35 Adrien Metge 5 – 192 T-35 João Serôdio 5 – 192 T-37 Paolo Ceci 4 – 193 T-37 Jeremy Gray 4 – 193 39 Łukasz Kurzeja 3 – 194 T-40 Serge Gounon 2 – 195 T-40 Diego Ortega 2 – 195 42 Lucie Baud 1 – 196

Manufacturers’ standings