2024 Rallye du Maroc: Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Ultimate, W2RC in Dacia’s debut

The highly anticipated Dacia Sandrider had a début for the ages when Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb finished 1–2 at the Rallye du Maroc, the former clinching his third consecutive World Rally-Raid Championship in the process.
Al-Attiyah entered the season finale with a 25-point advantage over Yazeed Al-Rajhi. He ran every round prior to Morocco in the Prodrive Hunter before switching to the Sandrider, Prodrive’s newest rally project and Renault’s return to the discipline (a Hunter was still present in Morocco with Marcos Baumgart, who narrowly missed the top ten by two and a half minutes).
While Al-Attiyah led the charge in his title pursuit, there were growing pains among his fellow Sandriders. Disaster almost struck Loeb from the start when the former crashed into a ditch in the Prologue. Cristina Gutiérrez narrowly avoided the same fate, but a mechanical failure in Stage #3 knocked her out of contention.
Fortunately for Loeb, Prologue times do not count towards the final result for FIA categories, and he eventually regained his footing with two stage wins. At the front, Al-Attiyah claimed Stage #1 and never lost the overall lead as he finished on the stage podium in four of five days, with a sixth on the last day to cap off his title.
Al-Rajhi won the penultimate leg, but had to make up over twenty-one minutes on the last day to have a shot. Obviously an impossible task unless Al-Attiyah retired, he ended up finishing fifteenth in Stage #5 to settle for second in points as he did in 2023.
Al-Attiyah remains the only driver to win the World Rally-Raid Championship since its inception in 2022. The title is also his fourth in a row at the international rally raid level after claiming the predecessor FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies the year prior. His navigator Édouard Boulanger, despite joining him midseason, also claimed the co-drivers’ championship for the first time.
“It feels so good to get my seventh win here at Rallye du Maroc,” said Al-Attiyah. “Also to win the FIA World Championship for the third time feels great. On top of everything it’s a win for Dacia in our first rally.”
Loeb’s Stage #5 win propelled him past the Minis of Guillaume de Mévius and Guerlain Chicherit for second behind Al-Attiyah. It is his best Rallye du Maroc finish.
“This is our first rally with Dacia and we’re first and second so that shows we have a really competitive car,” Loeb stated.
De Mévius and Chicherit joined X-raid Team starting at Morocco in a surprise defection from Overdrive Racing. It didn’t take long for either of them to get used to the new Mini JCW Rally 3.0i, with Chicherit winning the Prologue and running third behind de Mévius for much of the rally before retiring on the last day due to damage. His team-mate lost the runner-up spot to Loeb in Stage #5 to a broken engine belt that cost him twelve minutes.
X-raid colleague João Ferreira sacrificed time to help de Mévius, but managed to finish top ten in ninth.
“The engine ran without any problems and we showed that the Mini has great potential,” said X-raid boss Sven Quandt. “Guerlain also did a great job and achieved fantastic stage results. Guillaume had a strong rally. He secured third place on his first outing in the Mini JCW Rally Plus. Thanks also to João, who stopped to help. He can be very satisfied with his first desert rally in the Mini.”
Lucas Moraes won Stage #3 en route to a tenth to seal his third-place ranking in the championship. Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Seth Quintero rounded out the top five to conclude his Ultimate rookie season with a sixth. The duo and Al-Rajhi’s Overdrive Hilux helped lift Toyota to their third consecutive manufacturers’ title over Prodrive.
Besides Chicherit, nine other competitors in the Ultimate class retired. Aliyyah Koloc, who made her return to action after recovering from surgery in July, rolled into a ditch in Stage #3; Chicherit nearly crashed into the same hole but managed to jump over it after accelerating at full speed.
With the Rallye du Maroc doubling as the W2RC’s season finale and a dress rehearsal for the 2025 Dakar Rally, many teams placed emphasis on the latter like Al-Attiyah’s Dacia colleagues and X-raid. Pau Navarro finished thirteenth in his début for Past-Racing, while 2023 W2RC Quad champion Laisvydas Kancius was twenty-third as the navigator for Gintas Petrus.
Ultimate overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Édouard Boulanger
|Dacia Sandriders
|T1+
|14:26:34
|Leader
|2
|219
|Sébastien Loeb*
|Fabian Lurquin
|Dacia Sandriders
|T1+
|14:31:44
|+ 5:10
|3
|206
|Guillaume de Mévius
|Mathieu Baumel
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|T1+
|14:40:19
|+ 13:45
|4
|201
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|T1+
|14:50:04
|+ 23:30
|5
|207
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|T1+
|14:56:05
|+ 29:31
|6
|209
|Martin Prokop
|Viktor Chytka
|ORLEN JIPOCAR Team
|T1+
|15:13:50
|+ 47:16
|7
|208
|Denis Krotov
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|Overdrive Racing
|T1+
|15:21:19
|+ 54:45
|8
|215
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveras
|Overdrive Racing
|T1+
|15:24:57
|+ 58:23
|9
|210
|João Ferreira
|Filipe Palmeiro
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|T1+
|15:30:20
|+ 1:03:46
|10
|202
|Lucas Moraes
|Armand Monleón
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|T1+
|15:47:39
|+ 1:21:05
|11
|211
|Marcos Baumgart
|Kleber Cincea
|X Rally Team
|T1+
|15:50:14
|+ 1:23:40
|12
|222
|Isidre Esteve*
|José Maria Villalobos
|Repsol Toyota Rally Team
|T1+
|16:11:38
|+ 1:45:04
|13
|218
|Pau Navarro
|Alejandro López
|Past-Racing
|T1+
|16:44:23
|+ 2:17:49
|14
|224
|Hernán Garcés*
|Juan Pablo Latrach
|Overdrive Racing
|T1+
|16:46:08
|+ 2:19:34
|15
|229
|Eugenio Amos
|Paolo Ceci
|MD Rallye Sport
|T1.2
|16:52:54
|+ 2:26:20
|16
|231
|Zi Yunliang*
|Sha He
|YunXiang Racing
|T1+
|17:04:13
|+ 2:37:39
|17
|246
|Nandu Jubany*
|Marc Solà
|MD Rallye Sport
|T1.2
|17:21:12
|+ 2:54:38
|18
|232
|Benoit Fretin*
|Cédric Duple
|YDEO Competition
|T1.2
|17:33:00
|+ 3:06:26
|19
|241
|David Gerard*
|Pascal Delacour
|Nominoe Aventures MD Rallye
|T1.2
|17:49:18
|+ 3:22:44
|20
|230
|Maik Willems*
|Marcel Snijders
|Bastion Hotels Dakar Team
|T1+
|18:43:45
|+ 4:17:11
|21
|237
|Mike van Eikeren*
|Jasper Riezebos
|MP Rallysport
|T1.2
|19:46:38
|+ 5:20:04
|22
|248
|Vincent Vroninks*
|Dave Berghmans
|Red-Lined Motorsport
|T1.1
|19:58:47
|+ 5:32:13
|23
|233
|Gintas Petrus*
|Laisvydas Kancius
|Petrus Racing Team
|T1.2
|20:12:01
|+ 5:45:27
|24
|250
|Koen Wauters*
|Kurt Keysers
|Feryn Dakar Sport
|T1.1
|20:36:57
|+ 6:10:23
|25
|245
|Nicolas Delencre*
|Jonathan Lurquin
|Dunbee
|T1.2
|20:43:45
|+ 6:17:11
|26
|239
|Magdalena Zajac*
|Błażej Czekan
|Proxcars TME Rally Team
|T1.1
|21:07:51
|+ 6:41:17
|27
|235
|Tomasz Baranowski*
|Konrad Dudzinski
|Finarto Racing
|T1.1
|22:15:34
|+ 7:49:00
|28
|240
|Benoit Maurice*
|Frédéric Ganache
|Objectif Dunes
|T1.2
|22:28:18
|+ 8:01:44
|29
|242
|Frédéric Chesneau*
|Lionel Romanin
|Skybox Rally-Raid
|T1.2
|22:47:02
|+ 8:20:28
|30
|212
|Cristina Gutiérrez*
|Pablo Moreno
|Dacia Sandriders
|T1+
|35:48:40
|+ 21:22:06
|DNF
|205
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Alexandre Winocq
|X-raid Mini JCW Team
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|221
|Martin Kaczmarski*
|Xavier Panseri
|Overdrive Racing
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|223
|Aliyyah Koloc
|Sébastien Delaunay
|Buggyra ZM Racing
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|226
|Daniel Alonso*
|Candido Carrera
|Past-Racing
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|227
|Rik Van Den Brink*
|Hendrik Gerardus Heimans
|Serradori Racing Team
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|228
|Guoyu Zhang*
|Wang Yicheng
|YunXiang Racing
|T1+
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|234
|Jean-Luc Ceccaldi
|Delphine Delfino
|JLC Racing
|T1.2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|236
|Jean-Rémy Bergounhe*
|Pascal Larroque
|MD Rallye Sport
|T1.2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|244
|Gérard Tramoni*
|Didier Belivier
|Team 100% SUD OUEST
|T1.2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|249
|Sam Heyvaert*
|Krzysztof Zolty
|Red-Lined Motorsport
|T1.1
|DNF
|N/A
|DSQ
|214
|Mathieu Serradori
|Loïc Minaudier
|Serradori Racing Team
|T1+
|DSQ
|N/A
Ultimate stage winners
|Stage
|Driver
|Time
|Prologue
|Guerlain Chicherit
|17:18
|Stage #1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|2:10:09
|Stage #2
|Lucas Moraes
|3:04:57
|Stage #3
|Sébastien Loeb*
|3:17:57
|Stage #4
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|3:06:51
|Stage #5
|Sébastien Loeb*
|2:31:22
W2RC standings
Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.
For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.
Drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|207
|Leader
|2
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|160
|– 47
|3
|Lucas Moraes
|117
|– 90
|T-4
|Carlos Sainz
|100
|– 107
|T-4
|Guillaume de Mévius
|100
|– 107
|6
|Seth Quintero
|81
|– 126
|7
|Guerlain Chicherit
|69
|– 138
|8
|Rokas Baciuška
|60
|– 147
|9
|Denis Krotov
|59
|– 148
|10
|Martin Prokop
|51
|– 156
|11
|João Ferreira
|44
|– 163
|12
|Cristian Baumgart
|34
|– 173
|13
|Austin Jones
|33
|– 174
|14
|Mathieu Serradori
|32
|– 175
|15
|Nicolás Cavigliasso
|28
|– 179
|16
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|25
|– 182
|17
|Sebastián Halpern
|24
|– 183
|T-18
|Saood Variawa
|22
|– 185
|T-18
|Dania Akeel
|22
|– 185
|20
|Marcos Baumgart
|17
|– 190
|21
|Yasir Seaidan
|16
|– 191
|22
|Mattias Ekström
|15
|– 192
|23
|Eryk Goczał
|14
|– 193
|T-24
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|13
|– 194
|T-24
|Mitch Guthrie
|13
|– 194
|26
|Sebastián Guayasamín
|11
|– 196
|27
|Marcelo Gastaldi
|10
|– 197
|T-28
|Pau Navarro
|9
|– 198
|T-28
|Ricardo Ramilo
|9
|– 198
|T-28
|Marek Goczał
|9
|– 198
|T-31
|Ricardo Porém
|8
|– 199
|T-31
|Rebecca Busi
|8
|– 199
|33
|Aliyyah Koloc
|6
|– 201
|34
|Mário Franco
|5
|– 202
|T-35
|Sara Price
|4
|– 203
|T-35
|Eugenio Amos
|4
|– 203
|37
|Krzysztof Hołowczyc
|3
|– 204
|T-38
|Claude Fournier
|2
|– 205
|T-38
|Michał Goczał
|2
|– 205
|40
|Lionel Baud
|1
|– 206
Co-drivers’ standings
|Rank
|Co-Driver
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Édouard Boulanger
|197
|Leader
|2
|Timo Gottschalk
|160
|– 37
|3
|Armand Monleón
|117
|– 80
|4
|Dennis Zenz
|81
|– 116
|5
|Lucas Cruz
|76
|– 121
|6
|Xavier Panseri
|65
|– 132
|7
|Alex Winocq
|64
|– 133
|8
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|59
|– 138
|9
|Mathieu Baumel
|58
|– 139
|10
|Viktor Chytka
|51
|– 146
|11
|Filipe Palmeiro
|44
|– 153
|12
|Oriol Vidal
|43
|– 154
|13
|Álex Haro
|38
|– 159
|14
|Loïc Minaudier
|32
|– 165
|15
|Valentina Pertegarini
|28
|– 169
|16
|Oriol Mena
|26
|– 171
|T-17
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|25
|– 172
|T-17
|Daniel Oliveiras
|25
|– 172
|19
|Bernardo Graue
|24
|– 173
|20
|Sébastien Delaunay
|23
|– 174
|T-21
|François Cazalet
|22
|– 175
|T-21
|Stéphane Duplé
|22
|– 175
|23
|Kleber Kincea
|17
|– 180
|24
|Alberto Andreotti
|16
|– 181
|25
|Emil Bergkvist
|15
|– 182
|26
|Kellon Walch
|13
|– 184
|T-27
|Michaël Metge
|11
|– 186
|T-27
|Fernando Acosta
|11
|– 186
|29
|Carlos Sachs
|10
|– 187
|T-30
|Andreas Schulz
|9
|– 188
|T-30
|Fausto Mota
|9
|– 188
|T-30
|Maciej Marton
|9
|– 188
|T-33
|Luís Marques
|8
|– 189
|T-33
|Sergio Lafuente
|8
|– 189
|T-35
|Adrien Metge
|5
|– 192
|T-35
|João Serôdio
|5
|– 192
|T-37
|Paolo Ceci
|4
|– 193
|T-37
|Jeremy Gray
|4
|– 193
|39
|Łukasz Kurzeja
|3
|– 194
|T-40
|Serge Gounon
|2
|– 195
|T-40
|Diego Ortega
|2
|– 195
|42
|Lucie Baud
|1
|– 196
Manufacturers’ standings
|Rank
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Margin
|1
|Toyota
|227
|Leader
|2
|Prodrive
|190
|– 37
|3
|Mini
|137
|– 90
|4
|Audi
|76
|– 151