Drivers continued to face tricky conditions around the legendary Daytona racetrack but it was the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac that continued to lead the way, with rain continuing to fall as they raced under the lights.

Following the dramatic end to hour 10 when the #22 Tequila Patron ESM machine of Brendon Hartley found the wall after a brush with the #991 Porsche as he struggled to get heat into his tyres following a pit stop, the subsequent caution period enabled the #10 lead by more than a lap in the hands of Ricky Taylor, who later in hour 11 handed over to Max Angelelli.

Second place switched hands in traffic, with Joao Barbosa losing out in the #5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac to Renger van der Zande in the #90 Visit Florida Racing Riley, while the one remaining ESM car in contention – the #2 car, sits fourth.

Just before the end of the hour, following an hour in the pits, the #22 returned to the track, although now well out of contention of overall honours having been

In the five-car PC class, Patricio O’Ward in the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca remains well clear of the rest of his rivals, sitting four laps ahead of the #20 of Gustavo Yacaman, while the #26 Oreca remains third despite a spin exiting the first turn for Tom Popadopoulos.

The exciting battle for honours in the GTLM class continued, with seven cars separated by around half a minute, with the #911 Porsche currently holding the advantage with Fred Makowiecki ahead of the #66 Ford GT of Joey Hand, while the #912 Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor sits just ahead of the #69 and #67 Fords of Tony Kanaan and Ryan Briscoe.

It is also a close battle in GTD class, with Andy Lally leading in the #93 Michael Shank Racing Acura by around seven seconds ahead of team-mate Jeff Segal in the #86, with Adam Christodoulou third in the #33 Mercedes, although Audi and Ferrari continue to remain very much in contention.

Top 3 after 11 Hours

P

10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta – Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor ,Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon

90 VisitFlorida Racing – Marc Goossens, Renger van der Zande, Rene Rast

5 Mustang Sampling Racing – Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi

PC

38 Performance Tech Motorsports – James French, Patricio O’Ward, Kyle Masson, Nicholas Boulle

20 BAR1 Motorsports – Don Yount, Buddy Rice, Mark Kvamme, Chapman Ducote,Gustavo Yacaman

26 BAR1 Motorsports – Tom Papadopoulos, Johnny Mowlem, Adam Merzon, Trent Hindman, David Cheng

GTLM

911 Porsche GT Team – Patrick Pilet, Dirk Werner, Fredoric Makowiecki

66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Dirk Mueller, Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais

912 Porsche GT Team – Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Richard Lietz

GTD

93 Michael Shank Racing – Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Mark Wilkins, Graham Rahal

86 Michael Shank Racing – Jeff Segal, Ozz Negri Jr., Tom Dyer, Ryan Hunter-Reay

29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsports – Connor De Phillippi, Jules Gounon, Jeffrey Schmidt, Christopher Mies