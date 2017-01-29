The rain returned with a vengeance as in the 16th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona which was run entirely under caution.

Jordan Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac led throughout the hour as nearest rivals Christian Fittipaldi and Marc Goossens switched places due to pitstops.

Race control told the teams the reason for the lengthy yellow was to prevent the race from being stopped but deemed it unsafe to restart racing due to the amount of standing water.

During the GTLM pitshops, Porsche lost out as the #911 had a very slow stop as the rear brakes were changed and the #912 very nearly collided with the #48 GTD Lamborghini of Dion Von Molke when exiting.

The #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari benefited from the stops and James Calado moved up to third behind the two Ford GTs of Dirk Mueller and Andy Priaulx.

Mueller in the #66 led Priaulx in the #69 by under a second at the head of the class.

In PC James French in the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports machine, increasing its already substantial lead over the #20 BAR1 Motorsports car of Mark Kvamme to 12 laps.

Kvamme’s team-mate David Cheng in the #26 car was a further 12 laps behind in third.

The Michael Shank Racing Acuras were having a dream debut in GTD, with the #86 of Os Negri Jr leading the class and team-mate Graham Rahal in the #93 car holding third.

The two Acuras sandwiched the equally brand new #33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT of Jeroen Bleekemoen in second.

Top 3 after 14 Hours

P

10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta – Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon

5 Mustang Sampling Racing – Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi

90 VisitFlorida Racing – Marc Goossens, Renger van der Zande, Rene Rast

PC

38 Performance Tech Motorsports – James French, Patricio O’Ward, Kyle Masson, Nicholas Boulle

20 BAR1 Motorsports – Don Yount, Buddy Rice, Mark Kvamme, Chapman Ducote,Gustavo Yacaman

26 BAR1 Motorsports – Tom Papadopoulos, Johnny Mowlem, Adam Merzon, Trent Hindman, David Cheng

GTLM

66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Dirk Mueller, Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais

69 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Harry Tincknall, Andy Priaulx, Tony Kanaan

62 Risi Competizione – Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella, James Calado

GTD

86 Michael Shank Racing – Oswaldo Negri Jr, Jeff Segal, Tom Dyer, Ryan Hunter-Reay

33 Riley Motorsports – Team AMG – Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Mario Farnbacher, Adam Christodoulou

93 Michael Shank Racing – Mark Wilkins, Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Graham Rahal