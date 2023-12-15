Lamborghini Iron Lynx Reveals Powerhouse Lineup for 2024 Hypercar Assault

Following the successful completion of its second test at Circuit Of The Americas, Lamborghini Iron Lynx is gearing up for an exciting 2024 Hypercar debut with the cutting-edge Lamborghini SC63 race car. The team is delighted to announce the final additions to its driver roster, ready to represent Lamborghini Squadra Corse in a dual effort across the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

In the FIA WEC, the experienced duo of Mirko Bortolotti and former F1 star Daniil Kvyat will be joined by Edoardo Mortara, a Swiss-Italian racer known for his successful junior career and seven overall Macau wins. Expressing his pride, Mortara said, “I am super happy to be joining Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which is allowing me this incredible opportunity to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the World Endurance Championship, both of which I have wanted to take part in for a long time. It is a very proud moment for me, and I hope we can achieve some good results next season.”

Kvyatt added, “I think that the experience we had with LMP2 this year was a great way to learn the championship, so we will start with a solid base in 2024 to focus on the performance side straight away.”

In the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, Andrea Caldarelli, who recently announced his participation, will be paired with Matteo Cairoli and Romain Grosjean. Reflecting on the upcoming season, Caldarelli stated, “I am delighted to be racing in IMSA next year with our new Lamborghini SC63 GTP race car. IMSA has always been my favourite championship to race in, also in my past GT experiences, and I am very grateful for this opportunity given by Lamborghini to return to the series.”

Matteo Cairoli, making the step up to GTP, shared his excitement, saying, “First of all, I am really excited to be here in Austin for my second proper outing with the LMDh car. I am ready to give the best of myself next year; clearly, it’s a dream I have been chasing for a long time, and to do it with an Italian brand as an Italian driver has given me even more motivation. The aim is to learn as much as possible about the car for next year, but I am already pumped for the start of the season.”

Romain Grosjean, who joined Lamborghini Squadra Corse Factory earlier this year, expressed his eagerness for the new challenge, stating, “I’m very excited about the whole Lamborghini LMDh project. It has been amazing to see the car being born, test it and finally reveal it. I cannot wait for us to hit the track racing. I have two great teammates, and I look forward to seeing what we can do against the best manufacturers in the world.”

Iron Lynx CEO, Andrea Piccini, applauded the talented lineup, emphasizing the team’s readiness for the upcoming season. “We have a lot of work still to do to be ready, but we are looking forward to the final preparations and to the start of the season,” said Piccini. As anticipation builds for the Lamborghini Iron Lynx team’s 2024 campaign, the racing world is eagerly anticipating the debut of the Lamborghini SC63, led by a stellar roster of drivers poised to make an impact on the world stage.