57 cars to enter Sahlen´s 6 Hours of The Glen next weekend

The entry list for the 2023 Sahlen´s 6 Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen in the USA has now been officially published by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with 57 cars to take to track on 25 June. The entries are also equal in ammount as the 1984 race at Watkins Glen, this event marks the second time all of the IMSA categories will be presented on the same, the last time was at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March.

In the new 2023 top category Grand Touring Prototype there are nine cars entered, the same nine that competed last time out in Laguna Seca where the #01 Cadillac Racing entry piloted by Renger Van Der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais took the checkered flag first. The only difference will be the addition of third drivers for the #31 Action Express Cadillac entry and #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura entry. Jack Atken from the United Kingdom will go for the #31 Cadillac while the Swiss driver Louis Deletraz will be piloting the Acura.

In the LMP2 one more car is joined besides the regulars when the Italian powerhouse AF Corsa, who helped Ferrari to take the overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend, will join the grid with an Oreca Gibson 07. The team will have a mixed line-up from the FIA World Endurance Championship with Lilou Wadoux and Luis Perez Companc joining from the LM GTE-AM field and Nicklas Nielsen from the Hypercar class.

AF Corsa also adds an entry in the GT Daytona Pro category with a Ferrari 296 GT3 for Miguel Molina, Ulysse De Pauw, and Simon Mann. Returning to the class will also be the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari with Daniel Serra and Davide Rigo, and the Iron Lynx Lamborghini for Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper, boosting the class entry to nine cars in total.

The other GTD class sees an entry of 20 cars where the all-female Iron Dames entry headlines the list after a bittersweet running in Le Mans last weekend just barely missing out on a podium finish and rounding up the entry list in a 10-car field of LMP3 cars.

The GTP entry is set to grow in the next round when the privateers Proton Competition is expected to debut their Porsche 963 with Gianmaria Bruni and Harry Tincknell.

