Adam Morgan will continue with Mercedes-Benz and Ciceley Racing in the 2017 British Touring Car Championship.

Retaining the sponsorship of WIX Filters, Morgan will compete in his fifth BTCC season with the independent Ciceley Racing outfit, the 2013 Ginetta GT Supercup champion having finished third in the Independents’ Trophy on three occasions.

“I am over the moon that WIX Filters are continuing with us for 2017,” said Morgan.

“Our little family team is wholly dependent upon sponsorship and without our sponsors we simply wouldn’t be able to go racing, we fully appreciate the importance of all the teams associates and work hard all year to ensure that we over deliver on our pre-season promises. WIX Filters have been a massive part of our team and long may this continue, we are the perfect fit!”

Morgan will continue to race a Mercedes A-Class in 2017, Ciceley Motorsport also having a hand in the operation of Aiden Moffat‘s Laser Tools Racing entry.