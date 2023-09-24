Sutton seals mind blowing Silverstone win from 23rd on the grid

Ash Sutton is at it again in a drive that may have just sealed another BTCC Drivers’ Championship for the imperious NAPA Racing UK driver who came from 23rd on the grid to win Race Two at Silverstone

It was one of his greatest wins in an illustrious career so far as Jake Hill looked to be cruising towards victory and a second one of the day as Sutton and Tom Ingram battled their way through the order.

However the safety car saw Hill slow and he was soon down the order. Aron Taylor-Smith then led until the penultimate lap as Sutton who was already in the top six as of Hill’s demise dived down the inside through Woodcote. As Ingram got into third past Rory Butcher.

Sutton now leads Ingram by 47 points and the latter now looks to be the only cork in the bottle en route to the former reclaiming the tittle with four races of the season left. Adam Morgan, Andrew Watson, Josh Cook and Colin Turkington rounded out the top seven.

But all accolades went to Sutton and also Ingram for a true master class and in the case of Sutton, a champions elect drive.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race Two – Silverstone

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 24 Laps

2. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.411s

3. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.405s

4. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +2.257s

5. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +2.578s

6. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +3.093s

7. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +3.774s

8. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +3.942s

9. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +4.659s

10. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +4.984s

11. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +5.269s

12. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +12.789s

13. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +12.794s

14. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +12.952s

15. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +13.026s

16. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +13.096s

17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +13.152s

18. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +13.300s

19. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +13.332s

20. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +13.550s

21. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +13.677s

22. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +15.539s

23. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1 Lap

24. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +1 Lap

25. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +1 Lap

26. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +3 Laps

27. Bobby Thompson, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +6 Laps