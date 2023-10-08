Ash Sutton regains BTCC Drivers’ Championship with rampant race one win at Brands Hatch

Ash Sutton is a four-time BTCC Drivers’ Champion in one of the first final battles in a long time at Brands Hatch where it was a procession over going to the final race as has been the case most of the season with the imperious NAPA Racing UK driver.

Sutton took a lights-to-flag victory in the opening race at Brands Hatch GP. He was troubled at the start and at the end, with Tom Ingram having one final attack after a safety car period, but it remained unchanged until the finish.

Despite all of the attention rightfully being on Sutton, Bobby Thompson who has been in and out of the Team HARD Cupra throughout the season returned home and took third. Colin Turkington, Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley and Adam Morgan showed strength in depth for Team BMW all finishing inside the top ten sandwiched between Sutton’s teammates in Dan Cammish and Dan Rowbottom. Ricky Collard being the only cork in the bottle in ninth but the celebrations now begin for Sutton.

“It feels phenomenal, I don’t know what to say, I genuinely don’t know what to say,” said Sutton. “I can’t thank NAPA Racing UK enough and everyone that’s involved. Four-time BTCC champion… come on!

“I felt like a puncture was coming on at the end, I could hear a lot of tyre noise coming so I had to play it safe. But the car hung in at the end and I think we’ve done the best job possible this weekend and I just can’t thank everyone enough.

“That would be mega (winning the next two races) but I’ll take whatever comes to me now I’ve got what I wanted.”

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Brands Hatch GP

1. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK 18 Laps

2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.603s

3. Bobby Thompson, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2.236s

4. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +2.993s

5. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +4.569s

6. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +4.839s

7. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +6.428s

8. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +6.617s

9. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +6.783s

10. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +7.263s

11. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +8.350s

12. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +8.537s

13. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +8.550s

14. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +9.118s

15. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +9.118s

16. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +10.657s

17. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +11.059s

18. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +11.207s

19. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +12.681s

20. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +13.493s

21. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +15.467s

22. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +16.939s

23. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +1 Lap

24. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +1 Lap

25. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +4 Laps

25. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +7 Laps

27. James Gornall, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown DNF