Turkington tops Silverstone reverse grid race with 150th race win for BMW

Four-time BTCC champion, Colin Turkington may be all but out of the BTCC Drivers’ Championship hunt, but concluded Silverstone with a milestone taking BMW’s 150th win in the championship.

Michael Crees was initially on pole, but Dan Rowbottom soon picked off top spot. Only for Turkington to be making progress close behind as he soon caught up with Rowbottom taking the lead.

The NAPA Racing UK driver was soon fending off Ronan Pearson and Tom Ingram, while Ash Sutton soon joined the mix. Ingram saw off Rowbottom, with Sutton joining close behind and chopping and changing with his teammate.

Rowbottom eventually held off Pearson for fourth, whilst Josh Cook finished sixth. Ricky Collard was close behind. Going into the final round in two weeks, Sutton holds a 45 point gap to Ingram meaning it is very likely that the former will regain his title.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race Three – Silverstone

1. Colin Turkington, Team BMW 25 Laps

2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +2.559s

3. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +5.541s

4. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +4.984s

5. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +8.583s

6. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +9.389s

7. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +10.693s

8. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +14.564s

9. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +017.090s

10. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +17.287s

11. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +17.625s

12. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +18.913s

13. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +19.243s

14. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +20.397s

15. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +21.072s

16. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +21.574s

17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +21.799s

18. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +22.937s

19. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +23.295s

20. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +24.259s

21. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +24.949s

22. Bobby Thompson, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +31.727s

23. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +45.075s

24. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +1 Lap

25. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +5 Laps

26. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +12 laps

27. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK DNF