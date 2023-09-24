Turkington tops Silverstone reverse grid race with 150th race win for BMW

Four-time BTCC champion, Colin Turkington may be all but out of the BTCC Drivers’ Championship hunt, but concluded Silverstone with a milestone taking BMW’s 150th win in the championship.
Michael Crees was initially on pole, but Dan Rowbottom soon picked off top spot. Only for Turkington to be making progress close behind as he soon caught up with Rowbottom taking the lead.
The NAPA Racing UK driver was soon fending off Ronan Pearson and Tom Ingram, while Ash Sutton soon joined the mix. Ingram saw off Rowbottom, with Sutton joining close behind and chopping and changing with his teammate.
Rowbottom eventually held off Pearson for fourth, whilst Josh Cook finished sixth. Ricky Collard was close behind. Going into the final round in two weeks, Sutton holds a 45 point gap to Ingram meaning it is very likely that the former will regain his title.
2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race Three – Silverstone
1. Colin Turkington, Team BMW 25 Laps
2. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +2.559s
3. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +5.541s
4. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +4.984s
5. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +8.583s
6. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +9.389s
7. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +10.693s
8. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +14.564s
9. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +017.090s
10. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +17.287s
11. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +17.625s
12. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +18.913s
13. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +19.243s
14. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +20.397s
15. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +21.072s
16. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +21.574s
17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +21.799s
18. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +22.937s
19. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +23.295s
20. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +24.259s
21. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +24.949s
22. Bobby Thompson, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +31.727s
23. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +45.075s
24. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +1 Lap
25. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +5 Laps
26. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +12 laps
27. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK DNF