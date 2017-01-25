Ben Green will link up with former Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup champions Century Motorsport for his second season in the championship.

Green stepped up to the Supercup last year following one season in the Ginetta Junior Championship, running with family team SuperGreen Racing.

Driving the Ginetta G55 that Tom Oliphant took to the 2015 title with Century, Green established himself as one to watch with eight top six finishes.

The 18 year old’s podium breakthrough came early on at Donington Park, before he produced a third place double during his standout weekend at Knockhill.

Green has experience working with the Century team, having made his prototype racing debut with them in the V de V Championship finale at Estoril.

Following that outing in a Ginetta G57, Green made his endurance racing bow earlier this month during the Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai.

“I’m very excited to be committed to racing with Century Motorsport for 2017 in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup. I have already had success with the team at Estoril and Dubai in the last few months and this has set me up nicely for the season this year,” said Green.

“A massive thanks goes to Greg and all who have helped me as part of Super Green Racing, I wouldn’t be in the position I am without the hard work put in by everyone who has been involved in the team over the last 4 years.”

Century team principal Nathan Freek added: “Ben caught our eye for a while as a very competitive package and that was confirmed when he joined us in Estoril last year, but even more so behind the wheel of our podium-finishing Ginetta G55 at the Dubai 24H earlier this month.

“After an incident during the night, we all had to put in qualifying-style laps to get ourselves back up the order and Ben certainly didn’t disappoint. If we can take this type of pace and consistency into the championship this year, I don’t see why we can’t challenge for the title.”