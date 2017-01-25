Ginetta Junior Championship race-winner Seb Perez will enter the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season with JHR Developments.

Perez makes the step up after two years in the Junior series with JHR, having broken into the top ten on two occasions in his maiden season in 2015.

The 17 year old established himself as a front-runner last year, with a maiden pole position at Thruxton and four podium finishes, including victory at Knockhill.

“We’ll be with the returning JHR, hopefully we can line up a couple of drivers to join us, but I’m looking forward to getting back with the team,” said Perez.

“They had a lot of success with Tom Ingram, a really successful season with him, so hopefully we can do the same.

“I’ve tested a bit of everything, the Clio, F4 and the G55, and the latter just worked best for what I’m used to with rear-wheel drive.”

The news marks a return to the Supercup grid for JHR Developments, who took a season out last year to focus on their Ginetta Junior and British F4 programmes.

As mentioned, JHR enjoyed their best Supercup campaign to date with Ingram, who guided them to the 2013 title with eleven race victories to his name.

Their last foray in 2015 saw Michael Caine take two race wins in an Amigos-liveried G55 – which was originally expected to be raced by Seb’s father Steve Perez.

The team could run up to three cars in the series this season, with team boss Steve Hunter confirming he is currently in talks with other prospective drivers.

Hunter commented: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Seb and he’s working in data engineering with the Juniors so we’ve got more than just a racing relationship.”