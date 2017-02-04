Nathan Harrison will return to the TOCA support package this season after announcing he will move to the Renault UK Clio Cup with reigning champions JamSport Racing.

Harrison launched his career in the Ginetta Junior Championship back in 2012, taking three top five finishes in his first six races before budgetary problems ended his campaign.

After sitting on the sidelines for a few years, Harrison made a triumphant return to competition two years ago in the MINI Challenge with Coastal Racing.

Winning the Cooper class title at the first attempt, Harrison then stepped up to the headline JCW class last season and finished second overall in the standings as the Rookie champion.

Harrison is JamSport’s first named driver for the 2017 Clio Cup campaign, with the team having won the Clio Cup title for the first time last year with Ant Whorton-Eales.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Harrison said: “I have just confirmed that I will be racing for 2016 Renault Clio Cup champions JamSport Racing in the 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup.

“I would just llike to thank all of my sponsors for this amazing opportunity and I will try my hardest to win the 2017 season!

“I would also like to thank MINI Challenge UK and Coastal Racing for the past two years. It has been an amazing experience winning the Cooper season and finishing vice champion this year along with picking up four other awards!!

“Look forward to seeing everyone trackside in 2017.”