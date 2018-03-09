Credit: Dan Bathie/Porsche

Porsche Carrera Cup GB is the UK’s fastest one-make series that features identical 460hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars going head-to-head, providing an even playing field that allows driver talent to shine through as it plays a supporting role to the British Touring Car Championship.

The series was first run in in 2003 and since then has grown to be a hugely successful series, spring-boarding sports car talent on to international levels such as Nick Tandy, Richard Westbrook and Damien Faulkner to name a handful.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Calendar

6-8 April: Brands Hatch (Indy)

26-29 April: Donington Park

11-13 May: Monza

8-10 June: Oulton Park (Island)

27-29 July: Snetterton (300)

24-26 August: Knockhill

14-16 September: Silverstone (National)

28-30 September: Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)

Where to watch PCCGB?

The Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship is broadcast on ITV4 throughout the season in a mixture of delayed and live coverage. There is also highlights available from the series YouTube channel.

Website: porsche.co.uk/carreracupgb

Twitter: @CarreraCupGB

Facebook: CarreraCupGB

Instagram: @carreracupgb

Instagram tag: #porschecarreracupgb

TCF PCCGB Facebook Page: PorscheCarreraCupGB