Credit: Dan Bathie/Porsche
Porsche Carrera Cup GB is the UK’s fastest one-make series that features identical 460hp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars going head-to-head, providing an even playing field that allows driver talent to shine through as it plays a supporting role to the British Touring Car Championship.
The series was first run in in 2003 and since then has grown to be a hugely successful series, spring-boarding sports car talent on to international levels such as Nick Tandy, Richard Westbrook and Damien Faulkner to name a handful.
6-8 April: Brands Hatch (Indy)
26-29 April: Donington Park
11-13 May: Monza
8-10 June: Oulton Park (Island)
27-29 July: Snetterton (300)
24-26 August: Knockhill
14-16 September: Silverstone (National)
28-30 September: Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
The Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship is broadcast on ITV4 throughout the season in a mixture of delayed and live coverage. There is also highlights available from the series YouTube channel.
Website: porsche.co.uk/carreracupgb
Twitter: @CarreraCupGB
Facebook: CarreraCupGB
Instagram: @carreracupgb
Instagram tag: #porschecarreracupgb
TCF PCCGB Facebook Page: PorscheCarreraCupGB