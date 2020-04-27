TOCA announces August start for 2020 BTCC and support categories’ season

Series organiser, TOCA have announced a revised provisional calendar for the 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season and all support categories.

The new 27-race season will now begin on the weekend of the 1st/2nd August at Donington Park, with a conclusion at Brands Hatch on 14th/15th November An intensive August month of four round meetings at Donington, Brands Hatch (Indy), Oulton Park & Knockhill will be followed by a three week break when the championship reconvenes for back-to-back meetings at Thruxton and Silverstone on the last two weekends of September.

Croft and Snetterton will host meetings during the middle of October, with the final round of the season at Brands Hatch (GP) in mid-November.

Alan Gow, the BTCC Executive Chairman, said “These are incredibly challenging times for the whole nation. Through it all, we have seen the importance of being both adaptable and pragmatic… and the BTCC is no different. So it’s entirely logical to draft plans and lock-in our provisional dates, with the ability to amend those if circumstances dictate.

“Obviously this calendar presents a hectic four months, with three separate back-to-back events and four events in the first five weeks alone. But our teams and drivers are fully up for the challenge – there’s such enormous energy, enthusiasm and passion for the BTCC that everyone will want to just roll up their sleeves and get the action underway when the time comes to go racing.

“However, the over-arching element will always be to ensure we have the correct procedures and protocols in place, in order to provide a safe environment. But before that time comes the most important thing we can all do is to please stay safe and also protect the health of others.”

2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Provisional Calendar



Dates Rounds Venue (Circuit)

August 01/02 1, 2, 3 Donington Park (National)

August 08/09 4, 5, 6 Brands Hatch (Indy)

August 22/23 7, 8, 9 Oulton Park (Island)

August 29/30 10, 11, 12 Knockhill

September 19/20 13, 14, 15 Thruxton

September 26/27 16, 17, 18 Silverstone (National)

October 10/11 19, 20, 21 Croft

October 24/25 22, 23, 24 Snetterton (300)

November 14/15 25, 26, 27 Brands Hatch (GP)



The 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship and support categories was due to begin on 28 March Donington, but the opening five meetings were postponed due to the 2019-20 COVID-19 outbreak before this announcement.