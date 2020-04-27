BTCCF4 British ChampionshipGinetta GT4 SupercupGinetta JuniorMINI ChallengePorsche Carrera Cup GBPorsche Sprint Challenge GB

TOCA announces August start for 2020 BTCC and support categories’ season

by Matt Jeffray
written by Matt Jeffray
Credit: Jakob Ebery Photography

Series organiser, TOCA have announced a revised provisional calendar for the 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season and all support categories.

The new 27-race season will now begin on the weekend of the 1st/2nd August at Donington Park, with a conclusion at Brands Hatch on 14th/15th November An intensive August month of four round meetings at Donington, Brands Hatch (Indy), Oulton Park & Knockhill will be followed by a three week break when the championship reconvenes for back-to-back meetings at Thruxton and Silverstone on the last two weekends of September.

Croft and Snetterton will host meetings during the middle of October, with the final round of the season at Brands Hatch (GP) in mid-November.

Alan Gow, the BTCC Executive Chairman, said “These are incredibly challenging times for the whole nation. Through it all, we have seen the importance of being both adaptable and pragmatic… and the BTCC is no different. So it’s entirely logical to draft plans and lock-in our provisional dates, with the ability to amend those if circumstances dictate. 

“Obviously this calendar presents a hectic four months, with three separate back-to-back events and four events in the first five weeks alone. But our teams and drivers are fully up for the challenge – there’s such enormous energy, enthusiasm and passion for the BTCC that everyone will want to just roll up their sleeves and get the action underway when the time comes to go racing.

“However, the over-arching element will always be to ensure we have the correct procedures and protocols in place, in order to provide a safe environment. But before that time comes the most important thing we can all do is to please stay safe and also protect the health of others.”

2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Provisional Calendar
 
Dates                               Rounds                  Venue (Circuit)
August 01/02                    1, 2, 3                     Donington Park (National) 
August 08/09                    4, 5, 6                     Brands Hatch (Indy)
August 22/23                    7, 8, 9                     Oulton Park (Island)
August 29/30                    10, 11, 12               Knockhill
September 19/20              13, 14, 15               Thruxton      
September 26/27              16, 17, 18               Silverstone (National)
October 10/11                   19, 20, 21               Croft  
October 24/25                   22, 23, 24               Snetterton (300)
November 14/15               25, 26, 27               Brands Hatch (GP)
 

The 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship and support categories was due to begin on 28 March Donington, but the opening five meetings were postponed due to the 2019-20 COVID-19 outbreak before this announcement.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Matt Jeffray

British Formula 4 correspondent and occasional F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Imola ready to race without audience if F1 wants it

NC Governor permits NASCAR teams to return to work

Organisers of the Dutch GP see it as impossible to hold

Alpha Tauri Team Principal worried about the costs of each missed race

Silverstone willing to run Grands Prix behind closed doors

Juffali returns for second season amidst change at Argenti Motorsport for 2020

World RX switch to Electric power deferred until 2022

Martinsville, NASCAR Cup return postponed

WRC Testing Suspended During COVID-19 Pandemic

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More