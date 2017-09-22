Michelin to be Official Tyre Supplier for IMSA from 2019

Michelin will become the new official Tyre Supplier for IMSA from 2019 - Credit: Scott R LePage LAT Photo USA, Courtesy of IMSA

Michelin will become the official tyre supplier of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2019, with both the Prototype and GT Daytona Class set to use their tyres exclusively.

The GT Le Mans class will continue to be open to multiple tyre manufacturers, but the new multi-year deal means that Continental Tire will no longer be involved in the P or GTD classes.

IMSA President Scott Atherton has thanked Continental Tire for their role in helping the championship grow in recent years, but he hopes the deal with Michelin propels the series onto the next level.

“The significance of this expanded partnership with Michelin, one of the world’s most recognized premium brands, cannot be overstated,” said Atherton. “IMSA has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Michelin, and we are proud to confirm this long-term agreement.

“Our expanded partnership with Michelin – which also enjoys strong relationships with many of our participating automotive manufacturers – will be a catalyst for accelerating the growth of the WeatherTech Championship and IMSA as a whole.

“We are extremely grateful for the role Continental Tire played in helping to grow our racing platforms throughout our partnership dating back to 2010. Continental has been an outstanding partner and was instrumental in elevating the status of the WeatherTech Championship and Continental Tire Challenge to new heights.

“We extend heartfelt appreciation to our friends at Continental for their unwavering support.”

Scott Clark, the executive vice president and chief operation officer of Michelin North America, feels both the series and the tyre company can and will benefit from the new partnership.

“We are tremendously pleased by today’s announcement,” said Clark. “The continued growth and success of the WeatherTech Championship and IMSA’s related series provides a great platform for us to engage performance enthusiasts and showcase our MICHELIN® Pilot® Sport family of ultra-high performance tyres.

“Michelin does not enter into long-term collaborations lightly or solely for our own benefit. We are committed to IMSA, the competitors and fans to help continue the growth and success of the series on and off the track.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to work together to grow the sport. We are enthusiastic and eager to make our MICHELIN tires available to the entire field beginning in 2019.”