2014 Manx GP Race Schedule Announced

The Manx Motor Cycle Club, organisers of the Manx Grand Prix, has announced the race schedule for the 2014 meeting.

The races be part of the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling, which incorporates the Manx GP, the Classic TT, the Classic and Two Day Trials and the VMCC’s Festival of Jurby.

The 2014 Manx GP will start with a week of qualifying starting on Saturday August 16, before the race week kicks off with the MGP Newcomers’ races on Monday August 25. Wednesday August 27 will see the Junior MGP and the SuperTwin/Lightweight MGP races, while the week culminates on Friday August 29 with the Senior MGP.

“It makes sense to switch the Newcomers Race to Monday which gives newcomers the opportunity to compete in Wednesday’s Junior Race,” said Manx Motor Cycle Club Chairman, Harvey Garton. “It will also take some pressure out of a crowded race schedule.”

The 2013 event was packed with action, including Michael Sweeney‘s last lap win in the Junior MGP with James Cowton retiring from the lead of the race with less than a mile to the flag. There were also victories for Michael Russell in the SuperTwins and Alistair Howarth in the Lightweight races, while Chris Duxton, Callum Collister and Ben Rea won the Newcomers A, B and C races respectively.

“We were very unfortunate with the weather for this year’s meeting which resulted in us cancelling the Senior MGP and I’m keen that we remind everyone that we have the option to race on Saturday if racing is unable to take place on Friday,” continued Garton. “Hopefully competitors, fans and marshals will bear this in mind when making their travel arrangements as the Club is determined to do everything we can to run our blue riband race next year including taking up the option of racing on Saturday if we have to.”