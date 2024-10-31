Spain doubles down with FIA, FIM Games

International motorsport will descend upon Spain twice this fall. Last weekend, the FIA Motorsport Games arrived at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, where the host country dominated the medal count with six of each for a total of eighteen. A month from now, Spain’s Circuito de Jerez will host the inaugural FIM Intercontinental Games.

Spain was the only country with double-digit medals in total and over twice as many as the second most of seven by Germany and the United Kingdom. Their six golds were also twice as much as Germany and Italy. The Spaniards also topped the total medal table at the 2022 Games, but failed to score a gold.

Juan Cota Alonso headlined the Formula 4 race after leading the entire race and clearing Peru’s Andrés Cárdenas by two seconds. Hugo Fuertes added a gold in Cross Car at the nearby Aspar Circuit, while four more golds came on the rally side.

“Every lap was key to achieving victory, I stayed calm and focused,” said Cota. “This medal is for my parents and my family for everything they have sacrificed for me. There is nothing greater than representing Spain today with a gold.”

Eric Gené, the son of World Touring Car Championship veteran Jordi Gené and nephew of F1 alumnus Marc Gené, narrowly missed out on adding a nineteenth medal for Spain. He was running third in Touring Car before falling to fourth due to a penalty and late contact.

Gené was not the only second-generation driver to take part. Kevin Magnussen’s younger brother and Jan Magnussen’s son Luca Magnussen finished seventh in Karting Sprint Senior. Oscar Wurz, son of Alexander Wurz, retired from the F4 race.

The United Kingdom enjoyed two golds from James Owen and Jorge Edgar in GT Single Make and Karting Sprint Junior, respectively.

With the four-wheeled Games out of the way, Spain now turns to Jerez to prepare for the FIM Intercontinental Games. Scheduled for 30 November/1 December, it will only consist of the Supersport and Supersport 300 events for 2024 but plans are to expand to other disciplines like motocross and enduro in the future.

Unlike the FIA Motorsport Games, the ICG’s “teams” are continents, each represented by an FIM Continental Union (CONU): Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania. Each CONU will have eight riders total with four per class, and at least one woman must be in each category.

“In one month this project will finally come to life,” said FIM President Jorge Viegas. “The FIM Intercontinental Games will be unique in bringing together all six FIM Continental Unions. It is a landmark competition that I have been keen to see happen since I first proposed it many years ago and I am delighted that we will finally see the first edition play out on the wonderful Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto very soon.”

FIA Motorsports Games winners

Event Winner Country Silver Bronze Auto Slalom Michaela Dorčik / David Nemcek Slovakia Martaliisa Mein / Kristian Hallik (Estonia) Claire Schönbo / Markus Firschin (Germany) Cross Car Junior Lucas Cartelle Belgium Diego Martinez (Spain) Sacha Daayot (France Cross Car Mini Hugo Fuertes Spain Merel Hoogstra (Netherlands) Ava Cabral (Canada) Cross Car Senior David Méat France Ivan Piña Chinchilla (Spain) Sebastian Enholm (Sweden) Esports F4 Luis Felipe de Sà Tavares Brazil Martin Kadlečik (Czech Republic) Gyumin Kim (South Korea) Esports GT Igor De Oliveira Rodrigues Brazil Niklas Houben (Germany) Vojtěch Fiala (Czech Republic) Formula 4 Juan Cota Alonso Spain Andrés Cárdenas (Peru) Reza Seewooruthun (United Kingdom) GT Hubert Haupt / Finn Wiebelhaus Germany Chris Froggatt / James Cottingham (United Kingdom) Dexter Müller / Yannick Mettler (Switzerland) GT Single Make James Owen United Kingdom Christophe Hurni (Switzerland) Ivan Velasco Sanchez (Spain) GT Sprint Ayhancan Güven Türkiye Finn Wiebelhaus (Germany) Daniel Juncadella (Spain) Historic Rally Andrea Zivian-Zippo / Nicola Arena Italy Ben Mellors / Alex Lee (United Kingdom) Antonio Sainz / Carlos Cancela (Spain) Historic Rally Gravel Andrea Zivian-Zippo / Nicola Arena Italy Ernie Graham / Anna Graham (United Kingdom) Vojtěch Štajf / Veronika Havelková (Czech Republic) Historic Rally Tarmac Andrea Zivian-Zippo / Nicola Arena Italy Antonio Sainz / Carlos Cancela (Spain) Chister Hedlund / Ida Lidebjergranberg (Sweden) Karting Endurance Justine Strauven / Maxime Drion / Maverick Dessy Belgium Belen Garcia Espinar / German Sanchez Flor / Jose Perez Aicart (Spain) Jack O’Neill / Andrew O’Neill / Rhianna Purcocks (United Kingdom) Karting Slalom Louis Stange / Maja Braun Germany Balázs Sturcz-Molnár / Anna Benedek (Hungary) Oliver Victor Junior Jansen / Senna Bison (Netherlands) Karting Sprint Junior Jorge Edgar United Kingdom Iskender Zülfikari (Türkiye) Bosco Arias (Spain) Karting Sprint Mini Xavier Lázaro Portugal Bannet Korjus (Estonia) Nuvola Morales Mendez (Spain) Karting Sprint Mini B Benjamin Poulsen Sweden Cristobal Ricci (Peru) Albert Poulsen (Denmark) Karting Sprint Senior Markas Silkunas Lithuania Alex Machado (Andorra) Ruben Moya Lopez (Spain) Rally2 Ali Türkan / Oytun Albayrak Türkiye Alejandro Cachon / Borja Rozada (Spain) Alejandro Mauro / Adrian Perez (Mexico) Rally2 Gravel Jose Antonio Suarez / Alberto Iglesias Spain Ali Türkan / Oytun Albayrak (Türkiye) Rokas Steponavičius / Dovydas Ketvirtis (Lithuania) Rally2 Tarmac Alejandro Cachon / Borja Rozada Spain Ali Türkan / Oytun Albayrak (Türkiye) Kenneth madsen / Mette Felthaus (Denmark) Rally4 Tom Kässer / Stephan Schneeweiß Germany Sergi Perez / Axel Coronado (Spain) Luis Eduardo Stedile / Carlos Enrique Morales (Brazil) Rally4 Gravel Sergi Perez / Axel Coronado Spain Martin Koči / Petr Těšínský (Slovakia) Luis Eduardo Stedile / Carlos Enrique Morales (Brazil) Rally4 Tarmac Sergi Perez / Axel Coronado Spain Nard Ippen / Jorie Christiaens (Netherlands) René Noller / Tim Rauber (Germany) Touring Car Ignacio Montenegro Argentina Raphael Reis de Sá (Brazil) Adam Kout (Czech Republic)

Medal count