Third Time Lucky For Chadwick With GT5 Challenge Return

Ollie Chadwick hopes he can finally secure the Ginetta GT5 Challenge title this season as he returns for a third crack at the silverware with Xentek Motorsport.

Chadwick came close to winning the championship last year, only to see a propshaft failure in the final race of the year allow former Ginetta Junior rival James Kellett to take the honours.

That came at the end of an impressive year for the 20 year old though, with a superb run of seventeen consecutive podium finishes including seven race wins.

It marked the second year in a row that Chadwick has finished runner-up in the series, having lost out to George Gamble in 2014, and the Tetbury-based racer is determined to go one better this time out.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed racing in this series and, whilst a move to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup or GT4 in British GT was considered, I did feel there was unfinished business in this championship,” said Chadwick.

“As always, I want to thank both Xentek and Ginetta for their support. I’m a firm believer that motorsport should be enjoyable and, as such, you need the right people around you. So, I’m very much looking forward to renewing my acquaintance with everyone at Xentek and Ginetta.”

On top of his GT5 Challenge season, the newly-named BRDC Rising Star will be studying for a Business Management degree, while he also hopes to compete in selected GT or endurance events during the year.