Caroline Recovers From First Corner Crash to Take Title

A dominant race from Linus Lundqvist saw him take the first win of the Brands Hatch GP weekend, but there was celebration at Carlin as Jamie Caroline became the F4 British Champion, despite an incident at the first corner that saw him relegated to the back.

All eyes were on Caroline as he looked to wrap up the F4 title in the opening race, but there was drama at the start as he collided with Alex Quinn sending them into the gravel.

The TRS Arden driver had attempted to cut back in on Logan Sargeant ahead of him, but instead cut off Caroline who spun him around, sending them both off the track. Quinn retired as a safety car was called, while Caroline continued after rejoining at the back.

Oscar Piastri, Caroline’s title rival, would be fourth at the restart, but needed to be in the top two in order to take the challenge to race two. Instead, he struggled to keep up with the three leaders as Lundqvist looked to break away up front.

A second safety car caused by Lucas Alecco Roy bunched the field up again as Caroline scythed through the order. The Surrey driver would continue his run eventually ending up in eighth by the time a red flag was called.

Caroline’s celebrations seemed muted as he came into the pits seemingly unknowing that he’d won the title as he parked the car. Muted expressions soon turned to smiles though as he thanked his team for a fantastic year.

Lundqvist had made the best start overtaking Sargeant into the first corner and going on to take his fifth win of the year along with the fastest lap. The pair would be joined by Ayrton Simmons on the podium in a strong event for the Arden driver, who hopes to end his season on a high.

Piastri failed to keep up with the leaders and took a sombre fourth after being pushed all the way by Oliver York. Behind them, Patrik Pasma beat Manuel Sulaiman, who starts on pole for race two. In the Challenge Cup Olli Caldwell finished first, with Harry Webb beating Hampus Ericsson after a poor start for the Swede.