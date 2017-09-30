Harper Wins Race Two As Gamble Takes The Title

Tom Gamble has been crowned the 2017 Ginetta Junior champion after he secured a second place finish in race two at Brands Hatch behind Dan Harper.

Gamble’s Elite Motorsport stablemate Harry King started from pole position, but he allowed the points leader to storm around the outside through Paddock Hill Bend on lap one.

Harper would follow however to grab second, with the race soon being put under the control of the safety car as Adam Smalley, Luke Browning and Finley Green came to blows.

Contact from Smalley at Surtees sent him spinning around and Browning off into the gravel, with the unsighted Green making heavy contact with the stranded Smalley.

After the restart Harper would find himself caught out by the dust laid down following that incident and ran slightly wide, which allowed King back into second.

Harper was straight back ahead into Hawthorns though and set about chasing down Gamble, who had benefitted from the battling to build an eight tenths of a second lead.

That was gone in one lap though as the charging Harper got onto his rear bumper, with a wide moment through Paddock for the leader opening the door for Harper to sweep ahead.

Gamble hit back later in the lap to regain the lead through Sheene bend, but on the next tour it was Harper back in front with a switchback move through Paddock into Druids.

From there, a sublime defensive display netted Harper the victory at the head of a huge train behind, with the top eight cars split by just 1.3 seconds at the flag.

Gamble would challenge for the lead right to the end, but second would still be more than enough to secure him the 2017 title as his closest challenger Sebastian Priaulx ended up sixth.

King completed the podium meanwhile ahead of Tom Wood, Kiern Jewiss and Priaulx, with Jewiss taking the Rokie class win ahead of Ruben Del Sarte and Tom Canning.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173903gij.pdf